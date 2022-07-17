Monday set to be hottest day of year as Met Éireann predict 32C highs

The top temperature on Sunday was recorded in Dublin’s Phoenix Park where the mercury tipped 29.3 degrees – just shy of the July record of 29.5 degrees.

Sandycove Harbour in South Dublin will be thronged with people. High tide is 3.25pm

Temperatures of up to 32 degrees Celsius are expected tomorrow as a Met Éireann Status Yellow warning will continue until Tuesday morning.

The top temperature on Sunday was recorded in Dublin’s Phoenix Park where the mercury tipped 29.3 degrees – just shy of the July record of 29.5 degrees.

Meanwhile temperatures reached 27 degrees at weather stations in Shannon, Co Clare, and at Casement Aerodrome in Co Dublin, and 26 degrees at Mullingar in Co Westmeath, Oak Park in Co Carlow, Mount Dillon in Co Roscommon, Ballyhaise in Co Cavan and Dunsany in Co Meath.

Monday is shaping up to be the hottest day of this spell of “exceptionally warm weather” with temperatures expected to reach 32 degrees.

But forecasters say we should enjoy the hot weather while we can as rain and cooler temperatures will return on Tuesday.

We have reached 29.3C at Phoenix Park, the highest recorded temp today so far.

It's close to breaking the highest temp for July in the Phoenix Park, which was 29.5C and the highest of all time there of 30.6C📈🌡️https://t.co/MvCx72KIaT pic.twitter.com/KFs10WQe1B — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 17, 2022

Met Éireann forecaster Deirdre Lowe told Independent.ie that Monday will see “very hot” temperatures nationwide.

“Temperature will reach at least 32 degrees in some areas. The highest temperatures will be in the north Midlands, north Leinster, and east Connaught.

“Along the north coast, we will see temperatures of up to 28 degrees.

“Along the southern coasts, we will see maybe 26 degrees with a southern breeze.

“The west coast may have the odd patch of mist or fog impinging, but other than that, it is going to be a beautiful day.”

In the 21st century, the highest temperature recorded was 32.3 degrees in Elphin in Co Roscommon in 2006. Ms Lowe said temperatures on Monday are unlikely to reach that high.

Ella Hawkins from US pictured enjoying the good weather conditions at Fortyfoot , Sandycove,Co Dublin

“Some records are likely to be broken locally, but it will probably not break the all-time record, but it’s not impossible.”

A yellow weather warning remains in place for the entire country on Monday and for the east of the country on Tuesday and people should expect “tropical nights”.

“This is when temperatures exceed 27 degrees during the day and don’t fall below 15 degrees at night.

“The nights will be very warm, and temperatures in Dublin and Belfast won’t fall below 20 degrees, making it a tropical night. So it will be quite uncomfortable for sleeping,” Ms Lowe warned.

While warnings around high temperatures remain in place, the message from Met Éireann is to enjoy the heat while we can.

“The solar UV index will be high, and people need to be aware of water safety and follow the usual advice of not leaving pets in cars and wearing sunscreen.

“But otherwise, get out and enjoy it because it is not going to last,” said Ms Lowe.

The hottest temperatures on Monday will be experienced in north Leinster, Westmeath, Kildare, Meath, south Cavan, and western parts of Dublin - all which could expect to reach up to 32 degrees, possibly even breaking 21st century records.

The all-time record was 33.3 degrees at Kilkenny Castle in 1887.

Temperatures are expected to start returning to normal values from Wednesday and while there is no sign of another heatwave on the horizon, it can’t be ruled out.

“There has been very hot air sitting over the continent for a long time, so it just took a situation where low pressure developed in an area over the west of Portugal and this air was sucked in over Ireland,” said Ms Lowe.

“Ireland is so close to the Atlantic that it is unusual for this to happen.

“But we still have a lot of summer to go, and you can’t rule anything out.

“There is still a good bit of heart over the continent, but even that will cool down over the next few days.”

At the moment Met Éireann expects next weekend to become more unsettled with rain moving in.

The weekend’s soaring temperatures have seen Ireland’s beaches and waterways packed with swimmers. However, it has been a tragic week.

Speaking to RTÉ today, Environment Minister Eamon Ryan, urged swimmers to “be careful out there” following a third water-related water death.

A man in his 60s died on Saturday afternoon after getting into difficulty while swimming in a lake near Portarlington, Co Laois.

Mr Ryan said: “It happens every time, it’s so predictable but so tragic for every family,”

Offering his condolences to the bereaved families, Mr Ryan said: “Let’s not make it a fourth family, destroyed, ruined, in this good weather.

“Be careful, don’t go into waters that you don’t know how safe they are, stay close to the shore, look after each other. We don’t want another tragic loss,” he said.

While the dry spell is not predicted to last, Irish Water urged the public to be mindful of their water use to avoid the need for restrictions later in the summer.

“While the majority of water supplies are operating normally and there are no plans to introduce restrictions at this time, we expect to see an increase in demand for water over the coming weeks, which may put pressure on some supplies.

“In particular at this time of year and with the rise in temperature, popular holiday resorts are likely to experience higher than average demand,” a spokesperson said.

“A number of rural areas have also begun to come under pressure, particularly in the south and midlands. Irish Water is already taking action to manage and protect supplies in parts of Co Cork and Tipperary, Carron in Co Clare and Inis Oirr in Galway.”

The HSE National Cancer Control Programme (NCCP) has advised people to follow the ‘Five S’ plan: ‘Slip on clothing’ that covers your skin such as long sleeves and collared t-shirts; ‘Slop on sunscreen’ using SPF minimum 30+ for adults and 50+ for children; ‘Slap on a wide-brimmed hat’; ‘Seek shade’ to avoid direct sunlight, especially between 11am and 3pm; and ‘Slide on sunglasses’.

Ireland has one of the world’s highest rates of skin cancer, with 13,000 new diagnoses each year.

The ISPCA also warned pet owners to keep their pets cool, hydrated and in the shade as they can quickly become dehydrated.

ISPCA public relations manager Carmel Murray said heatstroke can be fatal in pets.

“Refresh and refill your pet’s water dish more often than on a normal day and keep it in the shade. You can also add ice cubes to your pet’s water to keep it cool and avoid using steel bowls as they will absorb the heat.

“Ensure they have access to shade, and keep them indoors in cooler rooms when the heat becomes too extreme.”

Signs of heatstroke in dogs include excessive panting, increased heart rate, dry or pale gums and weakness, stupor or collapse.