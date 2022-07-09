MMA fighter Sinead Kavanagh pays emotional tribute to ‘pure-hearted’ Conor McGregor

Kavanagh is part of the Bellator MMA Dublin Fan Fest in the Square in Tallaght tomorrow

Both fighters who are Straight Blast Gym members, tweeted: “A Man Who Has A Pure Heart Talent over Everything” alongside a picture them embracing each other.

Kavanagh, who has trained with McGregor under the guidance of MMA catch John Kavanagh at SBG for numerous years, shared the image of herself and McGregor that was taken backstage after her win over Leah McCourt at Bellator 275 in February of this year.

The two are obviously close friends, and Kavanagh used social media to pay tribute to 'Mystic Mac'

Kavanagh was defeated by Cris Cyborg via knockout in the first round of their main event at Bellator 271 late last year is part of the Bellator MMA Dublin Fan Fest that is in the Square in Tallaght tomorrow, Sunday July 10.

The free event will give fans the chance to meet other MMA legends Royce Gracie and coach John Kavanagh as well as other Bellator stars.

It is being staged ahead of another fight night in the 3Arena on September 23rd featuring our Peter “The Showstopper” Queally and Sinead “KO” Kavanagh.

"Ireland has the best MMA fan base in the world, the fans are knowledgeable, they respect the cards Bellator put on here and they respect the consistency that Bellator have in coming here,” Coach Kavanagh has aid.

The Fan Fest hosts Royce Gracie, who is considered to be one of the most influential figures in the history of mixed martial arts.

Coach Kavanagh outlined what else fans can expect on the day.

"Meet the fighters, meet the Bellator staff, get a t-shirt and get warmed up for what is going to be an incredible night in September"

McGregor's future on the other hand remains up in the air.

The Dubliner has been out of action since July 2021, where he suffered a horrific leg injury at the hands of Dustin 'The Diamond' Poirier at UFC 264.