Missing person appeal issued for schoolboy Cillian Earls (14) in Drogheda, Co Louth
Cillian Earls (14) has been missing from the Ballymackenny Road area since the evening of Tuesday, October 11
A missing person appeal has been issued for a teenage schoolboy in Drogheda, Co Louth.
Cillian Earls (14) has been missing from the Ballymackenny Road area since the evening of Tuesday, October 11.
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing Cillian who is described as being approximately six foot in height with a slim build, brown hair and green eyes.
Read more
When last seen, Cillian was wearing a maroon school uniform.
Anyone with information on Cillian's whereabouts are asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 9874200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
Today's Headlines
Man's best friend | OAP Donal Rogers ‘very happy’ after winning battle to save dog Kim who bit woman
'Deeply apologetic' | Dublin man seen walking down middle of road by gardaí told them to ‘get f**ked’
painful | Shortage of dentists in Ireland means kids are missing vital school check-ups
Garda alert | Missing person appeal issued for schoolboy Cillian Earls (14) in Drogheda, Co Louth
UP the rant | Irish women's team just the latest to stir up controversy with 'Up the RA' chant
'Back again. Dear, oh dear' – Prince Charles holds audience with Truss amid political turmoil
GARDA PA-TROLL | Victim of vile troll Eamon Deegan shouts ‘monster' as he's jailed for eight months
apology made | Sky's position clear over sponsorship deal with Ireland women’s team after controversy
Crack On | Laura Whitmore ‘so delighted’ for Love Island replacement Maya Jama
pricey pints | Waterford restaurant owner says he’ll need to sell a pint for €20 to make profit