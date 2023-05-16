Missing Irishman’s body found in Switzerland following extensive search

The body of missing Sligo man Justin Flannery (26) has been found following a search operation in Switzerland.

Mr Flannery was touring the country last weekend when it is believed he fell into a river in Lauterbrunnen, a village in the Swiss Alps, and was swept away.

An extensive search operation was conducted by Swiss search and rescue teams in recent days and members of his family flew to Switzerland in the hope of locating Justin.

In a statement issued by the Bern Canton’s police force on Tuesday, it confirmed they had located the body of a “26-year-old Irish tourist”. The police said Justin’s body was recovered from the Lutschine river on Monday evening.

“Mountain specialists and other employees of the Bern Canton police were deployed. A search dog was also brought in. Due to indications that the missing person could be in the Lütschine, employees of the maritime police were also called out. Third parties also took part in the search on the following days,” Swiss police said.

“The Care Team of the Canton of Bern was deployed to look after the relatives. Investigations to clarify the events were started under the direction of the regional public prosecutor Oberland,” the police statement said.

A GoFundMe set up by Justin’s twin brother, Johnathan, to raise funds for specialist equipment to search the river had raised over €60,000 by Tuesday evening.

The family were advised to steer clear of the river itself owing to the “strong current and extremely cold” water.

"It is all very unknown at the moment, we appreciate any little support and your thoughts and prayers,” Johnathan said in a post on the page before the tragic news of Justin’s death was confirmed.

Justin was a native of Bunninadden in Sligo.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has been contacted for comment.