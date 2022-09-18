Missing Galway woman Marie Lynch (80) found safe and well
UPDATE: Gardaí say Marie has been found safe and well
Gardaí are appealing to the public for help to find a missing Galway pensioner.
Marie Lynch (80) has been missing from her home in Loughrea since Saturday, September 17.
She was last seen in the Woodford area of Galway at approximately 5pm.
Marie is described as being 5’2” in height and of slim build with short fair hair.
She also has access to a red 151D Toyota Corolla.
Anyone with any information that can help Gardaí to locate Marie is asked to contact Loughrea Gardaí on 091 842 870, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
