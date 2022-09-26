Missing Dublin teenager Jamie King (17) found safe and well
UPDATE: Jamie has been found safe
Gardaí are seeking the public’s help to find a teenager missing from west Dublin.
Jamie King (17) has been missing from the Tallaght area since Friday, September 23 and was last seen at 7pm.
He is described as being 5’7” in height, of an average build with brown hair and blue eyes.
Jamie was wearing an all-grey North Face tracksuit with black runners at the time of his disappearance.
Anyone with any information on Jamie’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
