Missing 7-year-old Tallaght girl is located ‘safe and well’

A Garda alert for a missing 7-year-old Tallaght girl has been stood down after she was located safe and well.

Martha Alite had been reported missing in Dublin after she was picked up by a man gardaí believed to be male relative from school yesterday.

Martha, from Tallaght, was collected from her school in Firhouse, Dublin 24 at approximately 2pm by an adult man who arrived in a taxi.

Gardai said they were not aware of Martha’s whereabouts earlier today as they issued an appeal for information and for the man to make contact with them.

“Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 7-year-old Martha Alite who was reported missing on Monday, 9th January 2023 at 6pm,” they said.

“Gardaí believe that Martha was collected from her school in Firhouse, Dublin 24 on Monday 9th January, 2023 at approximately 2m by this adult male relative in a taxi.

“An Garda Síochána believe Martha is in the company of an adult male relative.”

Martha who was wearing blue trousers, a blue jumper, blue canvas shoes and a blue and pink jacket at the time she went missing was described as being 4' 9" in height with a slim build. She has long blond hair and blue eyes.

Investigating gardai had appealed to any taxi driver or any other person who may have had a male passenger that collected Martha to contact them.

Gardaí said Martha and her relative may have travelled to a domestic residence in Blessington, Co Wicklow and appealed to any taxi driver or any other person who may have driven Martha and another male passenger to or from the area to contact them.

They also appealed to any accommodation provider who may have given the adult male and Martha accommodation on the night of Monday 9th January, 2023 to contact them.

However, in an update gardai said Martha had been located safe and well, as they thanked the media and the public for their assistance.