‘Miss you dearly’ – woman injured in Sligo train accident attends aunt’s funeral on crutches

Jessica McLoughlin (40) died after she was struck by the carriage steps of the Sligo-to-Dublin train

Ms McLoughlin’s niece, Rebecca McLoughlin, on crutches, was seriously injured in the incident (Liam McBurney/PA)

Hundreds of people have attended the funeral for a mother-of-four who was killed after being struck by a train.

Jessica McLoughlin (40), from Cranmore, Co Sligo, died after she was struck by the carriage steps of the Sligo-to-Dublin train at Knocks Park, Ballisodare, shortly before 4pm on Wednesday.

Ms McLoughlin's niece, Rebecca McLoughlin, who was seriously injured in the incident, attended the funeral at St Anne's Church in Sligo on crutches.

A message on flowers left for Ms McLoughlin read: "Jessica, we will miss you dearly. I wish you could of met your niece. We will tell her all about you."

Ms McLoughlin is survived by her four children Ryan, Kyle, Megan, and Alisha.

Funeral held for mother killed in train accident

Father Pat Lombard who led the funeral mass said the accident had shocked the community.

"There has been such an outpouring of goodwill these last days and I wish to acknowledge the kindness and goodness of so many who have sympathised, who have sent good wishes, and who've offered prayers and have remembered," he said.

"We are also indebted to the emergency services who so rapidly responded to Wednesday's accident, as they do for every critical incident."

In his homily, Father Lombard welcomed Rebecca McLoughlin and told the congregation she was recovering well.

Mourners gathered at St Anne’s Church in Sligo for Jessica McLoughlin’s funeral mass (Liam McBurney/PA)

"We sincerely thank all involved, as we do the staff of Sligo University Hospital for their dedicated and professional care," he said. "Rebecca, we welcome you to this mass, we give thanks that you're recovering so well."

Father Lombard also acknowledged the driver of the train involved in the incident.

"May we also take this opportunity to send our good wishes and prayers to the train driver, who did all in his power to alert his presence on the line," he said.

Jessica McLoughlin’s funeral was held at St Anne’s Church in Sligo (Liam McBurney/PA)

"And to all Irish Rail employees affected by the tragic accident. We don't fully realise the difficulties of their work and the challenges that they face."

Sinn Féin TD for Sligo-Leitrim Martin Kenny attended the funeral mass today.

Gardaí continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragedy while Jane Cregan, of Irish Rail, confirmed the railway company has also launched its own internal investigation into the incident.