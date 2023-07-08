Minister Roderic O’Gorman wishes Dublin marchers ‘Happy Trans Pride’ day

‘Today and every day, as Minister for Equality, I will stand up for human rights for trans people’

Minister Roderic O’Gorman wished his Twitter followers a “Happy Trans Pride” day ahead of a march though Dublin staged in opposition to the treatment of trans people by the Government.

The minister said: “Today and every day, as Minister for Equality, I will stand up for human rights for trans people,” as Trans and Intersex Pride Dublin staged their annual march from the Garden of Remembrance to Dáil Éireann

March organisers said they took to the streets to oppose the treatment of trans people by the current coalition government, “who are currently overseeing a 7-10 year waiting list for trans healthcare”.

Organisers also accuse the Government of “pandering to the far-right, attempting to stoke a ‘culture war’ debate on trans issues.

This included “Fine Gael TD Paul Kehoe attempting to say that he got more emails about trans issues rather than the eviction ban which a journal factcheck proved false”.

“We are also marching against the far-right who have been on the rise in Ireland for the past number of years but have been especially active this year, targeting refugees, and more recently LGBTQ+ people,” they said in a statement.

“This is seen clearly with the backlash from known far-right agitators in Cork and Dublin around LGBTQ+ specific books targeting library workers who have powerfully stood against the far-right today in Cork.

Trans and Intersex Pride Dublin founder and co-organiser Ollie Bell described today as “the most significant Trans & Intersex Pride Dublin march to date”.

“We're seeing the rise of the far right coinciding with an international push back against trans and intersex rights,” Bell said.

“It’s more important than ever for our allies to stand in solidarity with the trans and intersex communities.

“We're marching not only for legislative change but for a complete change in the way society is run, We are an anti-capitalist march and we want to see a completely different system that puts people before short term profit and division"

In March, Equality Minister Roderic O’Gorman was accused of playing “parish pump politics” after his department transferred €1.1m to LGBTQ+ projects.

The money was originally allocated to schemes for the Traveller and Roma communities, migrant integration and Magdalene laundry redress.

Documents obtained under Freedom of Information by Peadar Tóibín, the Meath West TD and Aontú leader, show that in 2021 and 2022 Mr O’Gorman’s Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth sought and received approval to transfer “unspent” money from other schemes into LGBTQ+ projects.

In 2021, as a “once-off exceptional measure”, officials said the minister wanted to reallocate funding of €750,000 to double the amount provided by the Exchequer for an LGBTQ+ Community Services Funding Call.

The funding increase, to €1.544m, allowed the department to fund 42 LGBTQ+ projects across the country and was announced in mid-November 2021.

It aimed to support “the development of rural community infrastructure to be inclusive and welcoming of LGBTQ+ persons, address gaps in LGBTQ+ services and support existing LGBTQ+ community organisations”.

The extra money came from a €350,000 underspend in a Magdalene laundry scheme, a €250,000 underspend on migration integration and a €150,000 underspend on a positive action for gender equality. The reallocations were approved by the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform (DPER).

Although the request for the 2021 reallocation, known as a virement, was repeatedly said to be a “once-off”, the department’s officials sought last November to transfer €350,000 out of a fund for Travellers and Roma to LGBTQ+ projects.

Some officials believed the €350,000 could be transferred to the LGBTQ+ fund without seeking permission from DPER, but a finance official in Mr O’Gorman’s department warned that this “breach” of the original allocation could only be approved by DPER.

Another official said “emphasis should be placed on last year when the minister sought to fund additional projects and the original budget was increased significantly accordingly”.

DPER approved the 2022 transfer on December 1, one day before a deadline for allocating 2022 funding, noting that it amounted to 6pc of the Traveller and Roma budget and warning that it should not lead to future spending commitments.

​The €350,000 allowed O’Gorman’s department to fund four additional projects that were originally not selected to receive funding.

Included was the Transgender Equality Network of Ireland (Teni), which has had its HSE funding repeatedly suspended in recent years due to the late filing of its accounts.

The department allocated €93,874 to Teni. A memo noted the Teni proposal was among five projects it sought to have reviewed by an external examiner due to “different views” internally on its application.

A total of €53,240 of the money was used to support the Over the Rainbow? The Road to LGBTQ+ Inclusion report, “which provides an important contribution to the OECD’s work in the space of LGBTQ+ inclusion”.

Mr Tóibín said he was “extremely disappointed” by what was revealed in the documents.

“In the days prior to the announcement of the controversial Mother and Baby Homes Redress Scheme, in November 2021, Department of Children officials with the support of Minister O’Gorman sought to take hundreds of thousands in underspends in the Magdalene Scheme and divert the funding towards the LGBTQ+ Community Services Funding Call,” he said.

“I’m furious at the idea that while the Government were busy apologising to mother and baby home survivors and trying to convince the world they simply didn’t have the funds to pay survivors, they were actually secretly raiding the Magdalene Scheme.”