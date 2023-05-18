Minister Roderic O’Gorman insists asylum-seekers WILL be housed in Clare hotel

Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman has rejected the concerns of Government backbench TDs and senators

Local coalition politicians have refused to condemn the protest and backed the views of their constituents. Some politicians have also called for an end to the blockade.

Mr O’Gorman said the blockade outside the former Magowna House Hotel and reports of protesters boarding buses to count the numbers of asylum-seekers were “entirely unacceptable”.

“I accept people and recognise absolutely that people have the right to protest. I think in terms of the blockade, that goes far beyond what I think is acceptable, it is interfering with people’s ability to be accommodated,” he said.

“Often I know people have preconceptions about international protection applicants. I think often when they meet after accommodation has been established for a while, I think those preconceptions fall away.”

He said reports of protesters boarding a bus leaving the accommodation centre and counting the number of people on board were “absolutely unacceptable”.

Fianna Fáil TD Cathal Crowe said locals had “legitimate concerns” that had been “well expressed at meetings”.

“I don’t agree with the approach at the road at the moment,” he said.

“I wouldn’t call it necessarily a blockade – when I was there it wasn’t a blockade. I don’t think the prolongation of that is feasible. I think this thing needs to very quickly move into the realm of meetings and dialogue.”

Cllr Mary Howard at the road leading to Magowna House Hotel. Photo: Eamon Ward

His party colleague Senator Timmy Dooley said he would not “demonise anyone”.

“People have their concerns and fears,” he said.

“It’s our job as politicians to allay their concerns and fears. What other people think of their concerns and fears is really not relevant, these are the people who are in the area who need engagement.

“My ambition is to try and work with the local people, try to get to a situation where the protests and the blockades can be lifted.”

Green Party Senator Róisín Garvey told RTÉ radio she could not say people in the blockade “are right or wrong”.

“If people have genuine fears, that’s what they’ll do. I’m not saying they are right or wrong in this instance, if people feel that’s what they need to do,” she said.

“There is a fear of the unknown but I don’t know how we can do it differently because it is such an emergency situation.”

However, last night, Senator Garvey called for an end to the blockade on Twitter, saying “everyone has the right to protest”.

“No-one should be mounting a blockade of a refugee centre,” she said.

Silage bales are used to blockade the entrance to asylum seeker accommodation at the Magowna House hotel in Inch, Co Clare (Niall Carson/PA) — © Niall Carson

Clare-based Fine Gael Senator Martin Conway called for an immediate end to the protest.

“The blockade is wrong and should be abandoned immediately. I support legitimate protest and there are ways and means of protesting,” he said.

“But you cannot blockade people from going to where they are living.”

Ennis councillor Mary Howard told RTÉ she believed it would be very difficult to find a resolution to end the protests and said the accommodation was unsuitable and located too far from the nearest town.

More than 30 asylum-seekers arrived at the hotel in recent days and the Government moved to clarify they were staying in three holiday homes beside the former Magowna House Hotel.

Mr O’Gorman insisted that, “in light of the pressure that the system is on right now”, the accommodation at Magowna House “must be used”.

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has suggested that Ireland’s social supports for asylum-seekers could soon be aligned with the rest of the EU so there is no “pull factor” for them to apply for international protection in this country.

Speaking as he left a two-day Council of Europe summit in Reykjavik, he said: “What we’re trying to do when it comes to the kind of support and offering that we have (in Ireland) is to align them with other European countries so that they’re roughly the same.”