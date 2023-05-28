‘Mini tornado’ spotted in Wexford as Ireland continues to bask in hot weather

A photo of the gusty column, taken at Mannion’s Farm Shop in New Ross was shared on the Carlow Weather Twitter page on Saturday afternoon.

The dust devil was spotted in New Ross, Co Wexford

A ‘mini tornado’ was spotted outside a business premises in Co Wexford over the weekend.

A photo of the gusty column, taken at Mannion’s Farm Shop in New Ross was shared on the Carlow Weather Twitter page on Saturday afternoon.

The admins believe that the snap shows what is known as a ‘dust devil’ or ‘fairy wind’ - a strong but typically short-lived whirlwind.

These spirals are usually harmless but can sometimes pose threats as they vary in size from a feet tall to more than 300 metres.

Dust devils usually form in sunny conditions and is caused by hot air near the ground rising rapidly, causing a pillar of spinning dust.

A follower sent me this photo of a dust devil or fairy wind at Mannions Farm shop New Ross this lunchtime. pic.twitter.com/hRcrRxTLOG — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) May 27, 2023

“A follower sent me this photo of a dust devil or fairy wind at Mannions Farm shop New Ross this lunchtime,” Carlow Weather tweeted.

Followers flocked to the replies section to share the colloquial names given to ‘dust devils’ in their locality.

One person said they’ve “always known them as willy willies” while another remarked that they were known as ‘Shee Gaoithes’ or fairy winds where they are from.

“Usually happens when we’re at hay, you’d see the hay being blown into the air maybe 20 feet on a strong one and then float back down,” they explained.

Another person agreed: “We call them sí gaoithe caused by the fairies” and a fourth, from north Cork, said that they use the same term when referring to the mini tornadoes.

A similar weather phenomenon was spotted just outside Cork city last month and left locals “afraid to leave the house”.

A video of a “possible tornado” was captured moving along some fields at a farm in Ballincollig, Cork by a woman recording from the safety of her back garden.

Read more Sunshine and high temperatures here to stay in lead-up to Bank Holiday weekend

However, the apparent twister didn’t raise any concerns with Met Éireann, who said that it may have been caused due to “localised conditions”.

A spokesperson for the national forecaster told sundayworld.com that nothing unusual was recorded at any of their weather stations that weekend, noting that Cork Airport is very close to Ballincollig.

Additionally, balloon readings from Valentia Observatory didn’t show that there was “strong shear in the upper air” - a good indication that nothing strange was afoot.

Despite this, some Twitter users were left spooked by the video and the apparent tornado and shared their concerns online.

One person said: “When you see the cows running for shelter like that, it’s not good”.

Another wrote: “Afraid to leave the house now.”