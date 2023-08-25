Militia member convicted of murdering two Irish peacekeepers in Lebanon released early

Privates Thomas Barrett and Derek Smallhorne were abducted and shot dead while serving on a UN mission in 1980

Privates Thomas Barrett, from Cork, pictured, and Derek Smallhorne, from Dublin, were murdered on April 18, 1980

A militia member convicted of murdering two Irish peacekeepers in Lebanon has been released early from his prison sentence.

Privates Thomas Barrett and Derek Smallhorne were abducted and shot dead while serving on a UN mission on April 18, 1980.

Mahmoud Bazzi admitted on Lebanese television that he was responsible for the murders but later retracted this and fled to the United States where he worked as an ice-cream seller.

In 2015 he was deported for immigration violations and appeared before a military court in Beirut, where he was subsequently convicted in 2020 of murdering the Irish soldiers.

Bazzi was given a life sentence, but this was immediately reduced to 15 years imprisonment with hard labour due to his age.

Independent.ie has learned that the convicted killer has now been released from prison less than three years after being sentenced.

The Irish Government has been notified of his release although the reason for Bazzi walking free from jail early are not clear.

The Defence Force's Personnel Support Service has also contacted the families of Privates Barrett and Smallhorne to notify them of the development.

The two murdered soldiers and their comrade, Private John O'Mahony, were in their last week of a six-month tour with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) when they were sent out to provide supplies to a post near the border with Israel.

They were accompanied by an American officer, a French officer and two journalists when they were intercepted by a gang from the Israeli-controlled South Lebanon Army (SLA).

The Defence Forces personnel were disarmed and separated from the rest of the group.

Private O'Mahony was shot in the stomach and leg while his two colleagues were abducted and executed.

The incident took place less than two weeks after the SLA attacked Irish troops in the village of At Tiri.

Derek Smallhorne

The Irish called in Dutch and Fijian reinforcements and during the battle two peacekeepers- Pte Stephen Griffin, from Galway and a Fijian- were killed.

One member of the SLA, Massoud Bazzi, a brother of Mahmoud Bazzi, was also killed.

During the April 18 incident, the three Irish peacekeepers were singled out by a gunman, who had been shouting “my brother, my brother”, and another man.

A short time after the murders Mahmoud Bazzi appeared on Lebanese television and claimed he was responsible for the shootings.

He subsequently retracted his statements, alleging that his commander had forced him to claim responsibility.

Bazzi later relocated to the US where he settled in Dearborn, Michigan, and worked as an ice cream driver.

When he applied for US citizenship, the investigation there was stepped up and he was arrested for “administrative immigration violations” by federal agents at his home.

In 2015 he was put on trial before a Beirut military court.

During the trial Private O’Mahony gave evidence identifying Bazzi as the man who shot him and abducted his comrades.

A spokesperson for the Department of Defence said: “The Department of Defence is aware of officially unconfirmed reports in Lebanon that Mahmoud Bazzi was freed from prison on July 31.

“We are currently seeking further details on the matter. In the meantime the Defence Forces’ Personnel Support Services are offering support to the families of Pte Thomas Barrett and Pte Derek Smallhorne, and continues to support Pte John O’Mahony, who was injured at the time.”