Mick Wallace says US should not be ‘given’ next World Cup because of ‘systemic racism’

Outspoken Irish MEP, Mick Wallace, has said the US should not have been “given” the next World Cup because of its own record of “systemic racism and police brutality”.

Speaking to the EU Parliament, Mr Wallace said the EU's “hypocrisy” in calling out human rights abuses in Qatar is “a bit galling”, as he compared that country’s record with that of America.

“The game of football thrives in spite of FIFA, not because of it,” he declared.

“The human rights situation in Qatar is soul destroying and FIFA and Qatar should ensure a massive and comprehensive remediation program for migrant workers and their families.

“But the EU's hypocrisy in calling out human rights abuses in Qatar is a bit galling. The commission’s Repower Europe plan to wean Europe off Russian gas involves buying more of it from Qatar.”

He added: “Meanwhile, the EU is about to provide visa-free short stay travel for Qataris. Why don't we give it every country if Qatar qualifies? We do what suits our business interests and our geopolitical agenda.

“Where's the next World cup, in four years’ time, in the US. A failed state of systemic racism, police brutality and impunity, extraordinary renditions, extrajudicial detentions and torture of prisoners.

"The US imprisons more of its population than any country on earth. If Qatar shouldn't have got the World Cup, the Americans shouldn't get it either.”

The MEP is a controversial figure in the European Parliament alongside fellow politician Clare Daly for their opposition to the war in Ukraine.

The duo were two of just 13 MEPs who voted against a European Parliament resolution condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Wallace and Ms Daly said they could not support it because it also stated support for NATO and called for weapons to be sent to Ukraine.

He also recently appeared in a photo that he tweeted alongside China’s vice-minister of Ecology and Environment, Zhao Yingmin, as he made a call for climate change reparations.