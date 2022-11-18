Mick Wallace calls for climate change reparations in photo with Chinese Environment Minister
Wearing a yellow t-shirt and shorts paired with sandals, the politician posed with the suit-wearing Chinese official at the COP27 climate conference.
Mick Wallace has made a call for climate change reparations after a “frank conversation” with a member of the Chinese government.
The MEP tweeted a photo with the vice-minister of Ecology and Environment, Zhao Yingmin, to take a hit at “those responsible for historical emissions”.
“Was a great honour to have a frank and open discussion with China Vice Minister of Ecology + Environment Zhao Yingmin at COP27,” the Wexford native tweeted.
Was a great honour to have a frank +open discussion with #China Vice Minister of Ecology + Environment Zhao Yingmin at #COP27 - #UNFCCC is clear those responsible for historical Emissions need to pay for #LossAndDamage - Attempts to redesign Climate Convention are disingenuous.. pic.twitter.com/RuciOJGfT0 — Mick Wallace (@wallacemick) November 17, 2022
"UNFCCC is clear those responsible for historical emissions need to pay for loss and damage – attempts to redesign Climate Convention are disingenuous.”
Last week, China’s climate envoy to COP27 Xie Zhenhua said the nation was not obligated to help poorer countries account for the damage caused by climate change, but it would be willing to contribute.
In 2021, researchers claimed China emits more greenhouse gases than the rest of the world combined.
The country is heavily reliant on coal power, though has made repeated pledges to climate targets.
Mick Wallace has been active on social media while on his trip to COP27, a major meeting of world leaders.
The MEP is a controversial figure in the European Parliament alongside fellow politician Clare Daly for their opposition to the war in Ukraine.
The duo were two of just 13 MEPs who voted against a European Parliament resolution condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Mr Wallace and Ms Daly said they could not support it because it also stated support for NATO and called for weapons to be sent to Ukraine.
