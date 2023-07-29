Micheál Martin says landlords who pressure tenants into sex-for-rent will face serious consequences

He described revelations in an RTÉ documentary as ‘shocking, unacceptable and sordid’

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said new regulations will be introduced to tackle the “shocking, unacceptable and sordid” behaviour of a small minority of landlords who ask vulnerable tenants for sex instead of rent.

Mr Martin said the full rigours of the law will be brought against those who engage in such behaviour which, he asserted, has no place in Irish society.

His comments came in the wake of Thursday night’s airing of Prime Time on RTÉ. The programme featured an undercover investigation in which some landlords were recorded suggesting that, if paying rent was a difficulty, payment could be made in sexual favours.

Soaring homelessness figures have been reported this week, with a spike in the number of families in emergency accommodation.

The Tánaiste said he was sickened by reports of tenants being targeted in such a manner.

“It’s an absolutely shocking, unacceptable and sordid type of activity that has no place in this country,” he said.

“I would have thought that existing law would cover that area. That now needs to be examined.”

Mr Martin said a previous commitment had been given for a regulatory review of such “sex for rent” controls. However, this was delayed by circumstances outside the control of the Department of Justice.

“I know the Minister for Justice (Helen McEntee) had initiated a review of existing laws in respect of this issue and unfortunately, the person who was commissioned to do it could no longer continue, but the work will continue.

“We will legislate for this, just as we did when Ruhama developed a campaign in terms of the purchasers of sex.”

Ruhama – a charity that works with women exploited by prostitution and the sex trade – expressed alarm that such sex-for-rent demands were still being made in the property sector.

The charity said Ireland’s housing crisis had led to an atmosphere in which some landlords try to take advantage of tenants. In some instances, this can mean vulnerable women are targeted for sexual exploitation.

Barbara Condon, chief executive of Ruhama, said poverty and the housing crisis drives such behaviour. “The charity witnesses on a daily basis the harms and impact of sexual exploitation among individuals accessing our services,” she said.

“Poverty is one of the main drivers of sexual exploitation, which often starts with a woman in a vulnerable situation who is at risk of being exploited by offers of money, accommodation or drugs in exchange for sex.”

She said the desperation of some people to survive, and to secure food and shelter, was effectively being used to bypass sexual consent.

The Tánaiste said such behaviour will not be tolerated and will be targeted by any legislative changes required.

“We responded to the informed, evidence-based Ruhama submission. So we will certainly be responsive to this issue,” he said.