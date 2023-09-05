Micheál Martin says it is ‘simply incorrect’ to say Ireland is hostile towards Israel

Mr Martin said Irish people have strong views on the Israel and Palestine conflict

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said it is “simply incorrect” to suggest Ireland is hostile towards Israel.

Speaking to the Israel Council on Foreign Relations, Mr Martin said he is aware that Ireland’s “longstanding principled position” on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict can be an “ongoing source of friction” in the political relationship between the two countries.

“I do, though, want to emphasise at the outset that the assumption that is sometimes made in the Israeli media and public discourse that our position on the conflict is evidence of hostility on the part of Ireland, or the Irish people, towards Israel is simply incorrect,” he said.

Mr Martin said he is “acutely aware” of the sense of threat felt in Ireland due to Iran’s nuclear weapons programme and the country’s “consistently destabilising behaviour” in the Middle East and beyond.

“We have no illusions as to the risk this poses to the entire Middle East region and beyond but we remain convinced that a diplomatic and political path is the only realistic option to addressing this risk,” Mr Martin said.

“This may sound naïve to this audience, but dialogue can, and is, continuing, with Ireland continuing to engage in, and support this. I also believe that the restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia has potential to bring greater stability to the region,” he added.

Mr Martin said Irish people have strong views on the Israel and Palestine conflict because we are a small and militarily neutral country that relies on all nations complying with international law and rules-based order.

The Fianna Fáil leader said he “unreservedly condemned terror attacks on Israeli citizens” and does not discount the “fear and tension” felt by citizens hoping to go about their daily lives.

“I fully recognise the destabilising role that certain actors in the region are playing, through stoking tensions and supporting extremism. I understand how these factors can influence Israeli perspectives and reactions and I have listened carefully to my political counterparts,” he said.

Mr Martin said there is also a need to recognise that there are five million Palestinian people, across the West Bank and Gaza, who have a right to self-determination.

“Just this February, the UN Security Council reiterated its strong opposition to Israeli construction and expansion of settlements, the confiscation of Palestinians’ land, the demolition of Palestinians’ homes and displacement of Palestinian civilians. These policies and actions, in addition to contravening international law, have no clear justification in terms of protecting the security of Israel,” he said.

He welcomed that Israel has “normalised” its relations with a number of Arab countries in recent years and said he hoped this will open new avenues to find peace in the region.

“That may seem unimaginable in the current political context. However, how many of the challenges we have faced since 2008 could we have imagined – and how many of the solutions to some of those challenges could we have foreseen? I sincerely believe that with political will, we can restore a pathway towards a just and lasting peace between the Israeli and Palestinian people,” he said.