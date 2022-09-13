Michael Healy-Rae slams Agriculture Minister’s ‘crazy’ suggestion to ban ploughing
Healy-Rae said it is “hard for him to have any confidence in a Minster for Agriculture that would consider a ban on ploughing”
Kilgarvan TD Michael Healy-Rae has strongly criticised proposals that could see ploughing banned.
This week Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has confirmed that proposals are being considered, in the face of climate change, that could see introduction of a ploughing ban and the required use of minimum or no-till cultivation techniques on carbon-rich soils. It is not known yet what lands this could affect.
TD Michael Healy-Rae said it is “hard for him to have any confidence in a Minster for Agriculture that would consider a ban on ploughing”.
"This suggestion is crazy beyond belief and it totally undermines any confidence I can have in the Minister or any people making the decisions,” he said.
“Anyone that knows anything about farming knows that it is necessary [to plough] at certain times to keep the ground fertile.
"I contend that it is good for the environment to plough and means that we can have good grazing ground. You have to renew the ground by ploughing, to get the most out of it for grazing or silage.”
He said that farmers have been ploughing for years first with horses and later with tractors and machinery.
He said he was urging the Minister not to even consider the proposal.
"It is absolutely disgraceful that an Irish Minister would consider such a proposal.”
Today's Headlines
air rage | Ryanair and Aer Lingus flights from Dublin Airport are cancelled as French air traffic controllers go on strike
lost and found | Did you lose these items at Electric Picnic? Licences, passports and bank cards found
hard times | Cartel boss Daniel Kinahan will be worried about cash flow after money-laundering suspect John Morrissey’s arrest
retail crime | Shoplifting eggs, sushi, gym equipment and alcohol among charges as 27 people appear in court
threats | Axe-wielding smoker set upon cyclist and made threat to kill, court told
dire situation | French Embassy warns citizens of severe housing crisis in Ireland
'be kind kids' | Maura Higgins shows up at nephew’s school to confront cruel bullies
warning | Homeowners warned to review their insurance cover as rebuilding costs go through the roof
aisle be there | Cliona to the chapel and she's going to get married...
'a bit lost' | Mrs Brown’s Boys star Fiona O’Carroll opens up about split from co-star husband