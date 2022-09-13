Michael Healy-Rae slams Agriculture Minister’s ‘crazy’ suggestion to ban ploughing

Healy-Rae said it is “hard for him to have any confidence in a Minster for Agriculture that would consider a ban on ploughing”

This week Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has confirmed that proposals are being considered, in the face of climate change, that could see introduction of a ploughing ban and the required use of minimum or no-till cultivation techniques on carbon-rich soils. It is not known yet what lands this could affect.

TD Michael Healy-Rae said it is “hard for him to have any confidence in a Minster for Agriculture that would consider a ban on ploughing”.

"This suggestion is crazy beyond belief and it totally undermines any confidence I can have in the Minister or any people making the decisions,” he said.

“Anyone that knows anything about farming knows that it is necessary [to plough] at certain times to keep the ground fertile.

"I contend that it is good for the environment to plough and means that we can have good grazing ground. You have to renew the ground by ploughing, to get the most out of it for grazing or silage.”

He said that farmers have been ploughing for years first with horses and later with tractors and machinery.

He said he was urging the Minister not to even consider the proposal.

"It is absolutely disgraceful that an Irish Minister would consider such a proposal.”