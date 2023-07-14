Michael Collins plaque erected in centre of London to mark spot where leader joined IRB

Islington Council marked the spot where Collins joined the IRB in 1909.

The British have put up a plaque in the center of London to mark the spot where Michael Collins joined the IRB in 1909.

Islington Town Council put the green plate up on Barnsbury Street in the leafy suburb on Friday afternoon.

Unveiling

“Great to see this plaque go up in Islington to mark Barnsbury Hall, where Collins was sworn into the IRB,” said historian, Donal Fallon.

There was a huge turn out in north London, including former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, to see the spot where Republican leader Collins was anointed by his colleagues in 1909.

Jeremy Corbyn

“There are other sites, like the German Gymnasium on Pancras Road, connected to Collin’s time in London. The story of the IRB/ Volunteers in Britain pre-1916 is fascinating,” Mr Fallon added.

Location

London based socialist Jayne Fisher said it was great to see such a “huge turnout.”

Leaving school at fifteen, Collins took the British Civil Service examination in Cork in February 1906 and moved to the home of his sister, Hannie, in London, where he became a boy clerk in the Post Office Savings Bank at Blythe House.

In 1910 he became a messenger at a London firm of stockbrokers, Horne and Company. While living in London he studied law at King's College London but did not finish.

It is understood Collins joined the London GAA scene where his Republicanism came to the fore, before he returned home to Ireland in 1916.

Collins took part in the Rising before being locked away in Staffordshire. By 1917 he was Director of Organization for the Irish Volunteers. He went on to be Commander of the National Army before being assassinated by anti-Treaty Republicans in Cork in 1922.