Mica campaigner jokes “great to see reputable block manufacturer” in Ireland as Lego Store opens

Paddy Diver outside his mica-affected home in Co Donegal. Picture: PA — © PA

A leading Mica redress campaigner has joked that it’s “great to see a reputable block manufacturer” in the country as the Lego Store opened in Dublin this morning.

Paddy Diver spearheaded a campaign that demanded compensation for thousands of homeowners across Donegal and Mayo hit by defective Mica building blocks.

He took to Twitter on Thursday to celebrate the opening of Ireland’s first-ever Lego Store, poking fun at the Mica redress movement in the process.

Mr Diver, from Carndonagh in Donegal, wrote: “Great to see a reputable block manufacturer opening in Ireland for a change #100PercentRedress”

The Lego Store on Dublin’s Grafton Street opened its doors for the first time at 9am on Thursday after months of anticipation.

Queues began forming in the early hours of the morning with children and parents itching to get their hands on some Lego goodies.

As a “safety” precaution, customers are only be permitted to spend 30 minutes inside the store across the opening weekend – which includes browsing, queueing, and purchasing Lego products.

The Grafton Street Lego Store is spread out over two levels and covers an area of 405 mt sq, featuring some of the best-known Lego favourites including the Star Wars and Harry Potter collections.

11-year-old Jacob Sutton from Wexford and his dad Mike were the first customers to enter the store this morning after queuing outside from 8pm last night.

He told Newstalk that he was “super excited” to go inside and build his own personalised Lego character.

“Oh, I am very tired. I heard you can make your own custom Lego figures which I really want to do. It is just such an amazing idea,” he said.

“My dad used to help me to build stuff but nowadays, I can build it all on my own. Oh, I’m very excited.”

The store was officially opened by Late Late Toy Show star Finn Ryan, who celebrated being cancer-free by ringing a bell on the special last year.

Long queues are expected today and over the weekend, with a wristband system in place to control crowds.