Met Éireann warns of ‘freezing’ conditions as cold snap to bring -1C lows

Met Éireann has warned of near freezing temperatures this week as weather across the country takes a chilly turn.

The national forecaster predicts a change to colder conditions from Tuesday night after a period of mild weather.

It will remain mostly cloudy or overcast tonight with outbreaks of light rain or drizzle, although this will mostly affect counties in Ulster and Connacht.

Temperatures will stay around nine or 10 degrees overnight while some breezes will be strong and gusty.

And tomorrow will be mild with highs of 11 to 14 degrees with some moderate to fresh winds and further outbreaks of light rain and drizzle.

Tuesday will see some spurts of sunshine and dry spells before the wintry conditions set in overnight.

However, Met Éireann forecasts that bursts of “persistent rain” will develop in the west as the afternoon progresses, spreading eastwards over the country through the evening and early night.

While temperatures during the day will reach between 10 to 13 degrees, night-time temperatures will fall close to freezing after the rain clears, potentially causing some frost or ice.

As a result, Wednesday will feel much cooler despite being sunny and bright. Temperatures of five to eight degrees are expected but it will likely feel chillier due to blustery showers, some of which may be heavy and could turn to hail.

Meteorologists predict that some wintry showers will be on the cards on Wednesday night too, especially near western and northern coasts.

It will be a cold and frosty evening with lowest temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees, according to the national forecaster.

And Thursday will be mostly dry with sunshine to start, turning cloudier in the afternoon while a few showers will develop too, mainly in Atlantic areas.

Afternoon temperatures will hover between six to nine degrees with light northwesterly winds.

As for the evening, Met Éireann said: “Little change overnight, largely dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells. Frost is likely as temperatures fall near freezing in many parts”.