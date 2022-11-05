Met Éireann warns of flood risk as country braces for week-long rain lashing

The weather advisory will remain in place all week, until 11pm on Friday, November 11

It appestr the country is in for a week-long lashing after Met Éireann issued a weather alert warning of the risk of flooding due to heavy rain over the coming days.

The weather advisory that came into effect on Friday at lunchtime and will remain in place all week, until 11pm on Friday, November 11.

The ‘Weather Advisory for Ireland’ states that further rainfall this weekend and next week will cause localised flooding “due to waterlogged soils and high river levels”.

Significant rainfall on Thursday led to four business premises and two homes being flooded in Gorey, Co Wexford

After a wet Friday with “widespread rain with some heavy falls in places", there was a "wet and cloudy" start to Saturday, according to the forecaster.

However, "rain will clear eastwards during the morning and will be followed by good sunny spells and scattered showers".

Tonight will see a "mix of cloud and clear spells” with scattered showers continuing overnight" heaviest over the west coast with a chance of spot flooding.

"Sunny spells with scattered heavy showers, merging to longer spells of rain at times" will greet people on Sunday, with temperatures staying mild,” Met Eireann added.

“Much like Saturday, there will be highs of 11C to 14C.

"Some of the showers will be thundery with spot flooding possible," Met Éireann said.

By evening, it will become cloudy with outbreaks of rain extending across the country with some heavy falls possible.

The rain will continue through Monday, turning heavier later in the afternoon and in the evening with the chance of embedded thunderstorms. Highest temperatures of 13 or 15 degrees in strong southerly winds.

The rain will clear eastwards on Monday night and will be followed by blustery showers from the west. Temperatures will dip to 7 or 8 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds.

Sunny spells and scattered showers on Tuesday will be heaviest and most frequent for Atlantic coastal counties.

It will be a similar day on Wednesday, with temperatures of 13 or 14 degrees with strong southerly winds bringing showers, mainly affecting Atlantic coastal regions with the best of any clearer weather in the east and northeast.

“Current indications suggest the further outlook will continue unsettled with further spells of rain and showers, breezy at times too with the strong southerly winds bringing higher than usual temperatures for the time of year,” Met Eireann added.