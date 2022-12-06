Met Éireann warn of ‘hazardous conditions’ as temperatures to plunge to -4C lows

Met Eireann are warning of "hazardous conditions and a “sharp to severe frost with icy surfaces.”

Temperatures are set to plunge to lows of -4 degrees later this week, Met Éireann have warned.

The national forecaster issued a nationwide low temperature/ice warning today which will come into effect on Thursday night.

The alert begins at 10pm on December 8 and will last until 10am on Friday, December 9.

"Hazardous conditions. A sharp to severe frost with icy surfaces, as temperatures widely fall to - 4 degrees”, the warning reads.

Meanwhile, today will be another cold day but mostly dry with prolonged sunny spells. It will remain cloudier with a few showers near southern and eastern coasts.

The mercury will remain in single digits, with highs reaching just four to eight degrees, in mostly light northerly breezes.

It will turn very cold from Wednesday and through the latter days of next week.

It will be very cold overnight with widespread frost, as temperatures drop as low -3 degrees.

Some mist and fog will also develop in the south in light northerly winds. It will be mainly dry and clear but will become cloudier with isolated showers in the northwest later, some may turn wintry, especially over higher ground.

The national forecaster said the coming days will be very cold with widespread frost expected, along with some wintry showers and icy stretches on roads.

Most areas will remain dry with the wintry showers mostly confined to coastal regions of the north and west.

Wednesday will be a cold day with highs only reaching between two and four degrees in light northwest or variable winds.

It will be dry and sunny in most places, but a scattering of showers will push down over Ulster and Connacht through the afternoon and evening, while turning increasingly wintry with snow possible on higher ground.

There will be a widespread sharp frost overnight with chilly lows of one to -3 degrees with ice on untreated surfaces.

Wintry showers will move southwards over the northern half of the country overnight and temperatures will rise marginally with falls of rain, sleet and snow, in some areas, that may lead to some very icy conditions.

Thursday will be very cold with temperatures only nudging above freezing in some areas with highs of between just one and four degrees generally in light northerly breezes.

Scattered outbreaks of rain, sleet, and possibly some snow over higher ground, will gradually push down over the south of the country.

Sunny spells and some scattered wintry showers will follow, they will become confined to coastal parts through the afternoon.

It will be another bitterly cold night with widespread sharp to severe frost and some icy patches.

Temperatures will plunge after dark, falling as low as -4 degrees in some areas.

Most areas will be dry and clear, but there will be a few wintry showers at times, mostly near northern coasts.

It will stay very cold on Friday with temperatures once again struggling to reach between one and four degrees in light westerly breezes.

Most of the country will remain dry and quite sunny, but wintry showers will persist near coasts, especially in the west.