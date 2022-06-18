Met Éireann says temperatures to drop back to mid-teens today with showers in places

Temperatures are set to drop back to the mid-teens today, with scattered showers forecast in some places.

Met Éireann said it will be largely cloudy this morning in the south and southeast. The cloud in these areas will persist through much of the day, with patchy rain at times. Bright or sunny spells are expected elsewhere along with isolated showers. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees are forecast.

It will be dry for most parts with clear spells tonight. A few showers will occur mainly along northern and western coastal counties, with lowest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees.

Met Éireann said it will be largely cloudy tomorrow morning with limited sunny spells and well scattered showers. It will become drier and sunnier towards the evening, in highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees – coolest in the north.

Sunday night will be dry with long clear spells overnight. Some mist and localised fog will develop in lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.

“Changeable weather over next week but there will be a good deal of dry weather at times, especially in the south and east. Turning milder with temperatures getting up to high teens or low twenties,” Met Éireann said.

Monday will be a largely dry day with good spells of sunshine to start. It will become cloudier from the northwest later with some patchy drizzle developing on coasts. Highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees are expected, warmest over Munster and Leinster.

On Monday night cloud will continue to build from the northwest with rain moving south eastwards over much of the northern half of the country. It will be a mild night with temperatures generally not falling into single digits.

Met Éireann said on Tuesday there will be some sunny spells to start the southeast. It will be cloudier elsewhere with rain continuing to move across the country but breaking up as it does so with some sunny spells and well scattered showers following. Highest temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees are expected.

There will be a good deal of cloud at first on Wednesday with just occasional sunny spells. Met Éireann said it will be a dry day for most parts but well scattered showers will occur. More widespread sunny spells will develop towards the evening, in highest temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees.

"Current indications suggest that it will be generally dry in the south and east on Thursday with light rain and drizzle in the north and west. A band of rain is expected to cross the country on Friday. Sunny spells and showers are then expected for next weekend,” Met Éireann said.