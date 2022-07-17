Met Éireann predicts temperatures of up to 29 degrees ahead of All-Ireland Hurling Final

Today will be dry and very warm with sunny spells, warmest in the midlands, with a light to moderate southerly breeze

Ahead of the All-Ireland Hurling Final today, we can expect to see temperatures between 23 to 29 degrees.

North bound will experience some light rain and drizzle but that is due to clear as we reach the afternoon.

Tonight, will be dry very mild with temperatures between 14 and 18 degrees. We will see some patches of mist or fog may form.

Monday we can expect exceptionally warm weather with temperatures of 27 to 31 or 32 degrees, warmest in the midlands and north Leinster.

It will be largely dry with bright or sunny spells and light or moderate southerly or variable breezes.

Monday night will be warm with temperatures staying above 15 to 18 degrees. It will be mainly dry, but showers will develop in the west by morning.

As we move into Tuesday very warm weather will continue in the east of the country, but it will be cooler elsewhere with showers spreading eastwards.

Temperatures will return to normal from Wednesday onwards with a fair amount of dry weather and a few showers.

At the moment Met Éireann are expecting next weekend to become more unsettled with rain moving in from the southwest on Saturday and with further rain or showers on Sunday.

For those attending the All-Ireland Final today, Met Éireann is warning them to be ‘sun smart’ as there will be a lot of sun exposure for spectators today in Croke Park.

“The UV index will be very high so it’s important to be sun smart, so make sure to put on sun cream before people go out and for those going to the game bring some with you so you can reapply during the game,” meteorologist Aoife Kealy said.

“Also make sure you are covered up; most people will bring a cap, but it is extremely important to keep yourself as covered up from the sun as possible.

“If you are going to be outdoors, you can’t avoid it, so it is important then that you stay hydrated, bring plenty of water and particularly for young kids as well.”