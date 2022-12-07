Met Éireann predicts areas likely to see snow as two warnings issued

Roads are likely to be icy across the country and motorists are urged to take caution.

With ice, snow and freezing fog expected sub-zero temperatures this morning, the public is being asked to keep an eye on weather reports, Met Éireann has said.

The forecast was for snow today and a nationwide weather advisory remains in place until Monday. The forecast after that is “uncertain” the national forecaster said.

Two weather warnings have also been issued for Thursday and Friday.

This morning the mercury has dropped to sub-zero, so the chance of snow is still present.

AA Roadwatch has issued its winter driving advice, stating drivers need to "slow down and give extra space to brake."

Streets in Dublin covered in snow and ice after the 'Beast from the East' in February 2018. Photo: RollingNews.ie

"Allow extra time for journeys, as it might take you a little longer to get there," it added.

Temperatures will only start to rise a little today to one degree at 11am and up to a peak of five degrees at 2pm but it will rapidly drop back to one degree by 5pm and back down to -1 degree by 6pm.

By nightfall temperatures again will return to sub-zero across Ireland.

Matthew Martin, a Met Éireann forecaster, said: “The weather is turning progressively colder over the coming days.

“The weather advisory is in place until Monday for frost, ice and wintry showers.”

Mr Martin explained a Status Yellow ice warning remains in place for Thursday during the day and night time, with widespread frost and ice expected.

The chance of sleet and snow was also increasing, he explained. “Keep a close eye on the forecast,” Mr Martin said.

Met Eireann warned of “Hazardous conditions as a band of wintry precipitation will sink southwards with the potential for black ice/freezing rain on surfaces."

The nationwide ice warning comes into effect at midnight Thursday and remains in place until midday on Thursday, December 8.

A second Status Yellow low temperature/ice warning comes into effect at 10pm on Thursday and will remain in

The national forecaster said: “A sharp to severe frost with icy surfaces, as temperatures widely fall to - 4 degrees Celsius.”

It will be very cold today, with ice and fog patches today, Mr Martin added. It will be dry today but there will be some showers on the northern coast.

Some wintry showers are expected tonight over high ground.

“Towards dawn on Thursday, there will be a band of sleet and snow over Ulster,” Mr Martin said. This will be accompanied by potential freezing fog.

On Thursday the possibility for “potential snow” continues, Mr Martin explained. This could be accompanied by patches of fog.

The possibility of snow is especially likely in midland counties and on higher ground.

On Thursday, temperatures will be zero up to three degrees only.

“The outlook is for very cold weather and sub zero temperatures at night,” Mr Martin said.

There is also a chance of hail, sleet and snow showers and Thursday will be another frosty night, with wintry showers in Connacht and Ulster.

There is also a possibility of snow showers and a covering of snow in Leinster.

Friday will also be a very cold day, with icy stretches, Mr Martin said.

Again there is a potential for freezing fog, wintry showers and sunshine. Temperatures will range from a chilly zero to highs of just three degrees.

Mr Martin said Friday will be yet another cold night and as we head into the weekend the chilly weather will continue, with frost, and freezing fog across Saturday and Sunday and wintry showers in coastal areas.

“The outlook is uncertain (next week). It looks very cold on Monday but there is lots of uncertainty in the forecast.”

The current Met Éireann weather advisory states: “Very cold into early next week as an Arctic airmass sets in, bringing sharp to severe frosts, and ice or black ice on roads and footpaths.

“Some showers of hail, sleet, and snow will occur. Potential for freezing fog too, especially this weekend. Further updates to the advisory and warnings are expected in the coming days.”