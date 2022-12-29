Met Éireann issues Status Yellow wind and rain alerts ahead of ‘heavy’ downpours

The national forecaster said south to southwest winds will be very strong and gusty at times, especially near coasts and on high ground.

Dogs enjoy a break in the weather on Portstewart strand, Co Derry. Photo: Charles McQuillan/Getty — © Getty Images

Met Éireann has issued two weather warnings for 14 counties as 2022 comes to a blustery end.

A Status Yellow wind warning for counties Dublin, Wexford, Wicklow, Galway, Kerry, Waterford, comes into effect at 10pm tonight and is valid until 7am on Friday.

A Status Yellow rain warning has also been issued for Connacht, Cavan, Donegal and Longford.

This will also come into force at 10pm and is valid until 8am tomorrow. Heavy rain will cause some localised flooding.

Conditions will remain unsettled over the coming days with further spells of rain and showers. It will turn cold for the weekend with frosts developing.

Meanwhile, it will be windy today with fresh to strong and gusty west to southwest winds, stronger along Atlantic coasts and especially in the northwest.

There will be sunny spells and widespread showers as well, heavy at times with possible hail and isolated thunderstorms. There is also the chance of sleet in the north too.

The showers and winds will ease through the day with good dry periods developing.

Highest afternoon temperatures will range between five and nine degrees. During the evening, outbreaks of rain and drizzle will push in from the southwest along with strengthening southerly winds.

It will be wet and windy on Friday morning with fresh to strong and very gusty southwesterly winds.

There will be widespread outbreaks of rain at first with heavy falls and localised flooding in places.

Some drier and brighter intervals will develop for the afternoon as winds ease but there will be further showers or longer spells of rain through the day. Highest temperatures will range between seven and 10 degrees.

On New Year's Eve there will be further showery outbreaks of rain, most widespread at first but good dry periods will develop through the day, especially from mid-afternoon.

Highest temperatures will range between five and nine degrees generally, cooler though in parts of the north, in light to moderate westerly breezes.

There is a good deal uncertainty in the forecast for New Year's Day, but indications are that rain in the southwest will gradually extend across the country, falling as sleet in places with snow on high ground.

Highest temperatures will range between just three to seven degrees generally, milder along southern coasts.

It will gradually become drier overnight but remain cold with chilly lows of between -3 and one degree.