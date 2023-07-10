Met Éireann issues status yellow weather warning with thunderstorms expected

The status yellow weather warning for 17 counties will be in place for 13 hours today

Met Éireann has issued a weather warning for the majority of the country today with thunderstorms expected.

The status yellow weather warning for 17 counties will be in place for 13 hours today as heavy showers and thunderstorms are on the cards.

The warning is in place for all of Leinster, along with Waterford, Tipperary, Leitrim, Cavan and Monaghan.

It comes into effect at 8am and will last until 9pm tonight.

It comes after parts of the country experienced heavy downpours along with thunder and lightening on Sunday evening.

The forecaster said spot flood could be expected in places today.

Weather Explainer : What are weather status warnings

Nationally it will be largely cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain or showers.

Temperatures may reach as high as 21C.

Heavy downpours are also on the cards for tomorrow, particularly in the Leinster region.