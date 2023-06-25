Met Éireann issues Status Yellow thunderstorm warning for 17 counties

There is a moderate risk of thunderstorms for all counties in Leinster as well as Cavan, Monaghan, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford.

Walkers take in the spectacular view of a thunderstorm at the top of Cave Hill

Batten down the hatches – Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow thunderstorm warning for 17 counties.

The alert is valid from 2.20pm until 7pm today.

Meanwhile, a similar warning has also been issued for Antrim, Armagh and Down by the UK Met Office.

Thunderstorms may cause some localised flooding and disruption in those northern counties this afternoon.

This warning is also valid from 2pm until 7pm today.

Sunday morning saw wet and breezy conditions moving eastwards across the country before bright, sunny spells and showers.

This evening, showers could turn heavy with a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Highest temperatures will reach between 17 to 21 degrees, becoming warmest in the east of the country.

The UV Index will reach moderate to high levels throughout the day, with UV levels increasing under clear skies.

Tonight, clear skies and scattered showers are to be expected, with lows nine to 12 degrees.