Met Éireann issues Status Yellow high temperature warning as highs of 27C hit country

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow high temperature warning for the entire country as temperatures are set to soar above 27C.

The alert comes into force at 8am on Thursday and will last until 8am on Saturday.

The national forecaster said there will be “very warm and humid” weather on Thursday and Friday.

"Daytime temperatures in excess of 27C in many areas away from coasts with night time temperatures not falling below 15C,” they said.

Potential impacts include heat stress, uncomfortable sleeping conditions and a risk of water related incidents.

Meanwhile, today will bring another warm and humid day with sunny spells.

Showers may develop across the western half of the country and could turn heavy and thundery.

The rest of the country will remain largely dry with temperatures expected to reach between 22 and 26 degrees.

The day’s humidity is expected to remain overnight, with clear spells and few showers that may turn heavy and thundery.

Lowest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees are expected with a few patches of mist and fog.

Thursday will see the sunny spell broken by scattered showers though temperatures will stay between 24 to 27 degrees.

Some showers are likely to be heavy and thundery with the potential for spot flooding.

The afternoon will bring a mix of warm sunshine and isolated heavy downpours before a warm, close nigh with temperatures between 14 to 17 degrees.

Ireland's 7-day weather forecast - (4th - 10th of September)

The weather looks likely to stay warm and humid with sunny spells and occasional thundery downpours.

It will be another warm, sunny day on Friday with heavy showers or thunderstorms that may break out inland during the afternoon and evening.

Met Éireann forecasts temperatures of 24 to 27 degrees with mist and fog rolling in on Friday night.

The weekend will see more cloud and showers than the few days previous, with Saturday seeing isolated or thundery showers breaking through sunshine.

Temperatures will remain high at 21 to 25 degrees before dropping slightly on Sunday to see expected temperatures of 19 to 24 degrees.

On Sunday, there will be a mix of cloud, sunshine and showers.

Some showers may turn heavy and thundery with the potential for spot flooding, Met Éireann forecasts.