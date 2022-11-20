Met Éireann issues nationwide rain warning ahead of heavy and thundery downpours

Heavy or thundery pulses of rain forecast on Sunday night and Monday will lead to flooding in places.

Batten down the hatches – Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rain warning for the entire country tomorrow.

The alert will come into force at 3am on Monday morning and is valid until 8pm.

Meanwhile, there will be widespread blustery showers today, some heavy and of hail.

Showers will turn more scattered into the afternoon with sunny spells developing. Highest temperatures will range between a seasonal six and 10 degrees in a moderate to fresh westerly wind. It will become calm and clear by evening.

Tonight will be dry and clear initially with a touch of grass frost possible in Ulster as temperatures dip to a chilly two to five degrees.

However, wet and breezy weather will push up from the southwest overnight as southeasterly winds freshen. The rain will turn heavy in places later with possible spot flooding.

The national forecaster said the coming days will remain overall unsettled with rain or showers most days and temperatures close to normal.

Overnight temperatures will drop to between zero and six degrees with some fog and mist patches. Where clear skies persist, frost will develop too.

There will be a wet start to Monday with widespread falls of heavy rain. Outbreaks of rain will continue across most places into the afternoon with the potential for further spot flooding.

Whilst a gradual clearance will develop in the southwest and west, passing showers will follow too.

Highest temperatures will range between eight and ten degrees, fresh to strong and gusty southeasterly winds will slowly ease though the day.

Scattered outbreaks of rain will occur on Tuesday, mainly across the north and northeast early on, and later across the southwest.

There will be longer drier spells too though with some sunshine getting through too. Highest temperatures will range between seven and 11 degrees, in mostly moderate southwesterly breezes.

It will be blustery on Wednesday with sunny spells and scattered showers, some with hail and thunder, especially closer to the Atlantic coast.

Highest temperatures will range between seven and 10 degrees in fresh to strong southwest winds.

It will be rather wet and windy on Thursday with spells of rain through the day. Highest temperatures will range between nine and 11 degrees in fresh to strong south to southwest winds.