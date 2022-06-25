Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties

Temperatures will drop to 8-11 degrees with spells of rain and showers

Met Éireann has issued a fresh weather warning for three counties as more thundery rain is set to lash the country tonight.

The Status Yellow rain warning has been issued for Galway, Mayo and Kerry and runs until midnight.

It warned that heavy showers or longer spells of rain could lead to spot flooding.

A yellow level weather alert is for weather conditions that do not pose an immediate threat to the general population but only those exposed to risk by nature of their location or activity, according to Met Éireann.

Tonight, there will be further spells of rain and showers throughout the country.

Temperatures will drop to 8 to 11 degrees with moderate to fresh southwesterly or variable winds, stronger along coastal areas.

Tomorrow is hoping to be a brighter day with sunny spells, but widespread heavy and possibly thundery showers will persist tomorrow, particularly in the east of the country.

Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees, with moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.

On Sunday night there will be a mix of clear spells and scattered showers, with rainfall mainly being seen in the west and northwest.

Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees with light to moderate southwesterly breezes.

Rain is expected to persist into next week, with showers due up until Wednesday night.

Conditions remained unsettled throughout the week due to low pressure continuing to dominate but Met Éireann expect higher pressure to build by the 1st of July.

The national forecaster expects cooler temperatures and heavy showers for the weekend, which will continue into next week.