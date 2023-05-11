Met Éireann issue yellow thunderstorm warning for six counties

Showers are expected to become widespread this morning, remaining throughout the day.

A status yellow weather warning has been issued for six counties.

Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Meath, Wexford and Wicklow have been told to expect intense showers with scattered thunderstorms and possibly hail.

There is also the possibility of spot flooding and hazardous travelling conditions.

They will be heaviest across the eastern half of the country, with localised flooding possible.

Sunny intervals and dry conditions will increase in the northwest this afternoon, but frequent showers will persist elsewhere.

Thunderstorms are possible in both the east and southeast, Met Éireann forecasts.

Showers are expected to become gradually more isolated by late evening, with light winds in the north and east and moderate to fresh northwesterly winds elsewhere.

Temperatures are expected to range between 13C and 16C.

Ireland's 7-day weather forecast

Any remaining isolated showers will die out early tonight, leaving the rest of the night dry.

Light northerly or variable breezes are expected to bring patches of mist and fog overnight, with temperatures dropping to between 5C and 8C.

Friday will be largely dry, with plenty of sunny spells. There is a chance of a few light showers creeping up in the afternoon and early evening.

Temperatures will hit highs of 19C, with many areas seeing just 15C.

Friday night will remain dry but areas of mist and fog are expected to develop in near calm conditions.

Temperatures will drop to between 5C and 8C overnight on Friday.