Met Éireann issue wind and rain warnings ahead of 100km/h gusts and spot flooding

A rain alert for Cork, Kerry, Galway, Waterford and Mayo came into effect at 7pm last night and will last until 12:30pm on Monday.

A White Christmas is looking unlikely as the bitterly cold conditions that have been engulfing Ireland come to an end.

Two Status Yellow weather warnings for rain and wind are in place for eight counties across the south, west and east of the country.

"Heavy rain at times tonight (Sunday) and on Monday morning with spot flooding possible. Highest amounts in coastal and mountainous areas,” the warning said.

Meanwhile, a wind warning has also been issued for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Waterford. This will last from 8am-12pm on Monday.

"On Monday morning, south to southwest winds will reach mean speeds of 45 to 65 km/hr with gusts of up to 100 km/hr,” Met Éireann said.

The rain will be heaviest across southern and western counties on Sunday, bringing possible spot flooding there. The rain may turn wintry locally early on in the northern half of the country, Met Éireann revealed.

Rain will bring an end to the bitterly cold weather of the last two weeks.

It will be much milder than preceding days as highs will range from five to eight degrees over Ulster and eight to 13 degrees further south, in fresh and gusty southerly winds.

“Very mild tonight with widespread showery rain, heaviest across southern and western counties, bringing possible spot flooding. Temperatures not dropping below ten to 13 degrees in fresh and gusty southerly winds,” Met Éireann’s Brandon Creagh said.

Monday will be wet and windy with scattered outbreaks of rain, again heaviest across southern and western counties with further spot flooding likely. It will again be mild for the time of year with highs of 11-13 degrees.

Tuesday will be very windy with sunny spells and showers, most frequent across Atlantic coastal counties, turning heavy at times and with hail in places. Highest temperatures of seven to nine degrees.

Cold and blustery on Tuesday night with clear spells and showers right across the country, but lows should not exceed four degrees. There will be some heavy showers of rain and hail and it will feel a bit colder due to wind chill.

“Wednesday will be a breezy day with sunny spells and scattered showers, most of the showers will occur in the morning. Highest temperatures generally ranging seven to 10 degrees.

“A mostly dry and clear start to Wednesday night with scattered outbreaks of rain spreading from the south and west later on. Overnight lows of three to six degrees.

“Rain clearing to scattered showers and sunny spells on Thursday, with highest temperatures of ten to 12 degrees, with light to moderate southerly winds tracking southwesterly,” Mr Creagh said.