Met Éireann issue three rainfall warnings amid ‘thunderstorms and localised flooding’

A Status Orange and two Status Yellow rainfall warnings are in effect across the country, with isolated thunderstorms and localised flooding expected.

The Orange alert has been issued for counties Cork and Waterford and will be in place until 3am on Monday.

"Persistent heavy rainfall with isolated thunderstorms will cause disruption and localised flooding,” Met Éireann said.

Meanwhile a Status Yellow rainfall warning is in place until 3am on Monday for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Munster, Galway and Roscommon.

"Heavy rain with isolated thunderstorms may cause disruption and localised flooding,” Met Éireann said.

A third Status Yellow warning will remain in place until 7am for counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Wicklow.

Met Éireann said rain will spread northeastwards to all areas this morning and it will turn “persistent in most places with heavy falls at times”. Thundery downpours are possible along with the potential for localised flooding, especially in the south. Some drier intervals will develop through the afternoon and evening, mostly in the southwest and midlands. It will be humid and breezy too with highest temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with rain persisting in the southeast and northwest. It will be drier elsewhere, with occasional outbreaks of rain or drizzle and lowest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees.

​ Persistent rain extending nationwide this morning, turning heavy in places with some thundery downpours and the potential for localised flooding.🌧️⛈️ Humid, highs of 15 to 21C Orange & yellow status rainfall warnings in place ➡️https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/mg84TiEW09 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 11, 2022 ​

The tens of thousands of country and western Garth Brooks fans who will travel to Dublin this evening should probably include a rain jacket, as well as their stetson. The singer will perform again tonight at Croke Park.

Meanwhile, the forecaster said Monday morning will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain in parts. Sunny weather will develop over the northern half of the country in the early afternoon, but it will remain cloudier further south with patchy rain lingering.

However, it will be mainly dry and bright in the evening. Highest temperatures will range from 18 to 21 degrees in the south and southeast but it will be cooler elsewhere with highs of 15 to 18 degrees.

Any showers will die out early on Monday evening, leaving a mostly dry night with long clear spells and lowest temperatures of eight to 11 degrees.

Tuesday is set to be a mainly dry with long spells of sunshine and highest temperatures ranging from 15 to 19 degrees.

The dry conditions will hold for Tuesday night, with lows of seven to 12 degrees.

Met Éireann said Wednesday is expected to be a dry day with a mix of cloud, some good sunny spells and highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees.

Wednesday night will be dry and fairly cloudy, some patchy outbreaks of drizzle developing in the northwest towards morning. Lowest temperatures of eight to 12 degrees are expected.

The forecaster said Thursday will be mostly cloudy with patchy outbreaks of drizzle, but it will brighten up towards evening. Highest temperatures will range from 14 to 17 degrees.

"High pressure will continue to keep conditions settled up to and including the weekend. It will however become cloudy at times with occasional patches of mist or drizzle,” Met Éireann said.