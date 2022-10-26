Met Éireann issue Status Yellow thunderstorm warnings for three counties

The alert covers Dublin, Meath, and Kildare and is in place from shortly before 3pm until 6pm today.

The national forecaster warned: “Further heavy showers with isolated thunderstorms and the chance of hail this afternoon. Hazardous driving conditions with possible spot flooding.”

This afternoon will be blustery with scattered showers, many of which will be heavy. Isolated thunderstorms and hail showers are also to be expected.

However, there will be some sunny spells between shower and south to southwest winds will be moderate to fresh throughout the day, feeling strong in coastal areas especially along the west and northwest.

Met Éireann warned of the possibility of waves overtopping is possible along Atlantic coasts with highest temperatures between 13C and 16C. Forecasters predict that winds and showers will ease by this evening.

Thursday will see a mostly cloudy morning with showery outbreaks of rain moving northwards across the country.

It will become drier in most places during the afternoon with some hazy sunny spells.

As the day progresses, a spell of heavier rain will move into the southwest, which will spread into the west in the evening.

Feeling mild with highs of between 15C and 18C, moderate southerly winds will develop into fresh to strong and gusty breezes later.

Kicking off the bank holiday weekend, Friday will be bright and sunny with some heavy showery spells.

Areas in the north and east will be driest with longer spells of rain developing in the west and southwest later.

However, the forecast for Saturday is unpredictable but “current indications suggest that it will be a wet start with widespread rain clearing northwards to scattered showers”.

Highest temperatures of 13 to 16C are on the cards with moderate to fresh variable winds.

And Sunday should be another day of sunny spells and showers, some heavy especially in the west and southwest. Temperatures are to remain between of 13 to 15C.