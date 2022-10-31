Met Éireann issue Orange alert for four counties ahead of ‘intense rain’ and floods

Meanwhile a Status Yellow rain warning has come into effect for the entire country this morning.

Met Éireann has warned of “intense rain” for the south of the country this Halloween.

A Status Orange rain warning has been issued for Cork, Kilkenny, Tipperary and Waterford.

Downpours are expected this afternoon in affected areas, leading to some flooding. The alert is valid from 12pm today until 5pm.

And a Status Yellow rain warning has come into effect for the entire country this morning.

The national forecaster said heavy rain on Monday will lead to localised flooding and some disruption. The alert will be valid until midnight on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland will face similar conditions with a Status Yellow rain warning in place for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry.

The UK Met Office cautioned: “Heavy rain likely to bring some flooding and impacts to travel.”

The alert came into effect at 7am and will expire at 10pm.

Stock image

Conditions will remain unsettled this week with spells of wet and blustery, or windy weather, and there will be a continued risk of flooding after a wet couple of weeks.

Temperatures will fall back closer to average, it will be noticeably cooler at night, however frost is not anticipated.

Showers or longer spells of rain in the south and west will become fairly widespread this morning with some heavy falls, especially over Munster and south Leinster with flooding and some disruption likely.

Drier, brighter weather will develop in western areas during the afternoon, but rain will only slowly clear eastwards through the evening.

Highs will range between 10 and 15 degrees, mildest early in the east, with moderate to fresh southerly winds easing through the day.

Rain in eastern counties will clear east early tonight, followed by clear spells and a scattering of showers.

It will be colder than recent nights, as temperatures drop to between four and eight degrees. Some mist and fog patches in parts also with light to moderate southerly winds veering southwesterly by morning.

There will be sunny spells on Tuesday morning with some scattered blustery showers, mostly in the northwest.

The showers will become more widespread through the late afternoon and evening hours with highest temperatures between 11 and 13 degrees in mostly moderate southwest to west winds.

It will be a wet and potentially very windy start to Wednesday. However, the rain will clear to sunny spells and scattered blustery showers by afternoon, with the showers mostly becoming confined to western coasts by evening.

Highest temperatures will range between 11 and 14 degrees in fresh to near gale and very gusty southwest winds.

Showery outbreaks of rain, while pushing into the midlands, will ease through the day on Thursday.

Parts of the east may remain dry, with good sunny spells developing across much of the country by evening.

Highest temperatures will range between nine and 12 degrees, while winds will veer westerly easing light to moderate by evening.

Friday will be mostly dry and bright through the morning, but cloud will increase with rain pushing in from the southwest through the afternoon.

Winds will also back southerly through the afternoon and freshen through the evening with highest temperatures between 10 and 14 degrees .