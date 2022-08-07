Met Éireann issue heat stress notice as hot spell to rival Algarve temperatures

Met Éireann has issued a heat advisory to the nation which runs for the next eight days

Cooling off during the warm weather at Portmarnock Beach was from left Sive Doyle (9), Jacob Hill (9) , Cian Doyle (8) and Kathleen King all from Malahide. Picture: Steve Humphreys

Break out the sun-cream lotion and barbecues as Ireland will this week rival the Algarve for late summer temperatures.

Ireland could see temperatures top 28 degrees on Thursday and Friday across many areas as a high pressure zone will deliver Mediterranean-style weather for the next ten days.

Met Éireann has issued a heat advisory to the nation as of Sunday morning, which runs for the next eight days.

They are particularly cautioning vulnerable people to be cautious around heat stress next week.

"Ireland will experience a hot spell developing from Wednesday and continuing through the rest of the week and the weekend. Daytime temperatures will widely reach the mid to high twenties. Remaining uncomfortably warm overnight too,” the advisory said.

Possible impacts of the prolonged heat include heat stress, “especially for the more vulnerable of the population” and an increased risk of water-related incidents.

Just one day of rain is forecast over the next ten days - and those lucky enough to be on holiday will enjoy prolonged periods of dry conditions, bright sunshine and with the best of the mini heat wave likely between Wednesday and Friday when Ireland will prove hotter than Faro.

Over the next five days peak temperatures won't drop below 22 degrees - and it will prove warm and muggy for most nights.

There is a possibility that some inland areas could even see temperatures come close to 30C.

Large numbers of people are expected to flock to Irish beaches, lakes and mountain parks across the week.

The Irish Coast Guard and Water Safety Ireland appealed to people to take every precaution when enjoying water sports in the wake of several recent drowning tragedies.

Holidaymakers were urged to swim in areas supervised by lifeguards, never to swim alone, to familiarise themselves with the areas they are swimming in and never to allow children to use inflatable toys in the water.

Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) urged those travelling to slow down and be aware that larger numbers of cyclists and motorcyclists will be using Irish roads over the coming days given the fine weather.

A number of speed and drink/drug driving checks will be conducted near major resorts as Gardaí urged people to drive safely.

Met Éireann said the best of the weather is likely on Thursday and Friday.

"On Monday morning, mist and fog patches will clear away to leave another dry day for most with long spells of sunshine with just the chance of a shower in the far northwest."

"It will be warm with top temperatures ranging from 19 to 24 degrees."

Monday night will dry, clear and calm with temperatures ranging from 10 to 13 degrees.

"Tuesday will see long spells of hazy summer sunshine through the day with top temperatures ranging from a warm 21 to 24 degrees."

The evening will prove dry and clear though mist and fog may develop in some areas.

"Wednesday will be another dry calm and mostly fine day with prolonged spells of sunshine - any early morning mist and fog will burn off very quickly."

"It will be very warmer with top values of 22 to 26 degrees."

Thursday and Friday will see temperatures climb again, possibly reaching the very high 20s in some areas - some resorts likely to see 26 to 28 degrees, particularly in the south and east, with sheltered inland areas potentially sizzling close to 30 degrees.

It will also prove very warm each evening from Wednesday to Friday with, somewhat incredibly, overnight temperatures staying close to 20 degrees.

The fine spell will break between August 16 and 18 when the high pressure front weakens and showers are likely to spread across some areas from the Atlantic.

Long range forecaster Accuweather has indicated that, after the spell of mid month rain, August will end with two weeks of fine weather including good spells of sunshine though temperatures won't come anywhere close to rivalling the heat of the forthcoming week.

Meanwhile, today will be a generally dry and sunny day with just a few stray light showers. It will brighten up across Ulster through the day with a mostly sunny end to the day nationwide.

It will be warm with highest temperatures of 18 to 22 or 23 degrees in places with just a light western breeze.

Night-time temperatures over the coming days will tend to average around 10 or 11 degrees with mist and fog developing in places at times but clearly quickly as morning arrives.

This fine spell is expected to continue into next weekend as high pressure is expected to remain positioned close to Ireland bringing mostly dry weather with sunny spells, with temperatures likely to remain well above average.