Met Éireann forecasts wet and cool weather today ahead of mainly dry weekend

Met Éireann has forecast a dull and wet day today ahead of a mainly dry weekend.

The forecaster predicts next week will start off changeable and cool, especially in the west. Warmer dry intervals will develop midweek as high-pressure builds.

Today will be cloudy with patchy outbreaks of rain or drizzle this morning.

More widespread falls of rain will move into western areas through the morning, and gradually spread eastwards in the afternoon and evening, turning heavy at times.

There will be highest temperatures between 14C to 18C, with light to moderate southwesterly breezes.

Saturday will bring a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. There will be some decent dry intervals, particularly later in the day with highest temperatures ranging from 15C to 18C in light to moderate westerly winds.

It will be dry in most areas overnight with some lingering showers along western coasts with lowest temperatures between 9C to 11C in light to moderate westerly winds.

Sunday will be mainly dry for most of the country with some good sunny spells isolated showers, mostly in western areas.

There will be highest temperatures between 15C to 18C in light to moderate westerly winds.

It will be dry in many places overnight, along with scattered showers, particularly in the west and northwest, spreading further inland towards morning.

There will be lowest temperatures between 9C to 12C in light to moderate westerly winds.

Monday will be mostly dry with spells of sunshine and isolated showers, most frequent in western parts. Highest temperatures will be between 14C to 18C with mostly light westerly winds.

Cloud will build from the west overnight along with scattered showers on western coasts, with some clearer and drier spells elsewhere.

Temperatures are not expected to fall below 9C to 13C with light to moderate westerly winds.

There will be scattered showers with sunny spells for Tuesday. Driest and sunniest conditions are expected in the east, with highest temperatures of 16C to 20C.

It will become gradually warmer from Tuesday onwards as high pressure continues to build.

It will stay generally dry through the middle of next week although there will be some showers at times. Daytime temperatures will reach the high teens or low twenties.