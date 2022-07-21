Met Eireann forecasts summer's return after short spell of cooler and wetter days
Met Eireann has predicted a return to summer early next week after a short spell of cooler and wetter conditions over the next few days.
Following record-breaking temperatures earlier this week that saw highs of 33 degrees Celsius, a band of low pressure will move across the country, bringing with it showers and cloudy conditions.
But the forecaster has said that from next week we should see temperatures creep back up as the sun reappears.
In the meantime, while it will be mainly dry this morning, there will be a few light showers in the north and west and it will be cloudy too, with limited sunny spells.
Later in the afternoon, a few showers will move into the southwest and temperatures will rise to between 15 and 19 degrees in mostly light northerly or variable breezes.
It will be a dry start to Friday with warm, sunny spells developing. There will be just a few light passing showers across the south and west of the country, with cloud increasing into the evening.
Comedian sums up Irish people when weather goes past 22 degrees
Litter louts who leave beaches like junkyards need to be taught costly lesson
Temperatures hit 33C making it Ireland’s hottest day in over a century
Highest temperatures will range between 18 and 22 degrees in light variable breezes.
Rain will move into the southwest and will very slowly push up across the country overnight, with some heavy bursts possible.
However, it will be a mild night with lowest temperatures of 11 to 16 degrees in light to moderate southwest winds.
It will stay rather wet on Saturday morning as the band of rain continues to move across the country in a moderate southerly airflow and will be heaviest along Atlantic coastal counties and persistent at times.
With highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees, the midlands and the east will see most of the sun.
It will be a wet and breezy Sunday with widespread showers, most frequent in the northwest. There will be some warm sunny spells by evening but the cloud will increase again by night with light rain or drizzle at times.
Met Eireann said that a damp, drizzly start to next week, with a few clear spells breaking through by evening will see temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees in light to moderate westerly breezes.
However, they add that current indications suggest that high pressure will build midweek, leading to more dry and settled conditions.
