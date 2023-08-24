Message in a bottle from mystery Irish girl ‘Aoife’ washes up on New Jersey beach

If you're Aoife, or you know the Aoife who wrote this well-travelled Irish message in a bottle, you can reach out

Frank and family found the bottle on the beach in New Jersey

The discovery of a message in a bottle written by somebody in Ireland called “Aoife” four years ago has prompted a vital search for the writer after it finally washed up on a beach in New Jersey.

Frank Bolger was picking up rubbish along on 14th Street beach in Wildwood, New last Thursday morning, August 17, with his wife Karen and granddaughter Autumn when they came across the intriguing bottle lying amidst the seaweed.

Bolger said that when they found the bottle in some seaweed right at the water's edge, they originally thought the bottle was just trash.

"We had to take it home to get note out it was jammed in the bottle so tightly," he told IrishCentral.

Despite its great transatlantic journey, the note, which appears to be in great condition was found to read: "Greetings from Ireland.

"I have thrown this bottle into the sea for someone to find another day.

"Maybe it's travelled down to Africa or to Iceland!

"I won't know if someone found this, but I hope it is found!"

The letter, dated July 17, 2019, is signed simply "Aoife."

The lucky finders are now on a mission to connect with the writer of the letter.

Acknowledging it's a "long shot," Bolger contacted IrishCentral on Tuesday in hopes of connecting with the letter's writer as they're keen to let Aoife know that her bottle was found and show her just how far it travelled.

It has also emerged that the Irish message in a bottle landed in North Wildwood which, as Bolger pointed out, "has a huge Irish American population."

And although Bolger has never visited Ireland but intends to do so, he does have some Irish roots, as his family came to the US from Ireland in the mid-1800s.

Meanwhile, the discovery of the message was shared on social media by The Wildwood Sun by the Sea Magazine where the story has gone viral.

If you're Aoife, or you know the Aoife who wrote this well-travelled Irish message in a bottle, you can reach out to Bolger via email at etchedinstyle@yahoo.com.