MEP Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan says ‘legalise it’ as he grows cannabis in Belgium

The Roscommon politician is based in Belgium where the drug is legal and has previously admitted that he grows the herb safely on his own balcony.

MEP Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan has called for marijuana legalisation as he shared a photo of his growing cannabis plant.

He took to Twitter on Thursday to share a photo of his leafy bud soaking up the sunshine as he wrote: “Glorious day. #LegaliseIt”.

Flanagan, a long time campaigner for cannabis legislation, recently said he vapes the cannabis he grows before going for a run.

In a tweet, he argued that using cannabis in a country where it's legal means he knows “exactly what I’m using” and gives “zero money” to criminal gangs.

He tweeted: “I vape cannabis. I enjoy it most before I go for a run. I grow it on my balcony here in Brussels. This year I am growing strains called Pineapple Kush and Shogun. Zero money going to criminals. Plus I know exactly what I'm using. What could possibly be wrong with that?”

His comments came after Fine Gael Drugs Strategy Minister Hildegarde Naughton admitted she illegally smoked weed in Ireland while in her 20s earlier this year.

The 51-year-old said that the current laws prohibiting cannabis possession have ruined people’s lives, adding that Minister Naughton may have ended up on a different career path had she been prosecuted.

“If @1Hildegarde had been prosecuted for her use of cannabis then she would not have become a teacher. I have on many many occasions been contacted by people in severe distress over an upcoming court case for cannabis possession. Real fear that their life & career will be over,” he said.

“Thousands who "tried cannabis" in their 20s received a criminal record for doing so. As a result they can never be a teacher, a nurse, a doctor, a social worker or take up many other professions. They are denied the right to travel to many countries including USA and Australia.”

His followers flocked to the comments section to agree with him, with one person writing: “Growing for personal use is the way to go. Don't have to worry about funding criminals, don't have to worry about adulterated or moldy weed.

“Ironically the only danger from this victimless crime is the guards busting through my door and ruining my life with a conviction”.

Another added: “Good man yer self Mr ming!! there ain't nothing wrong with it but there is an older generation of folks here in Ireland who have been brainwashed since they were nippers about the evils of drugs and unfortunately they just can't wrap their heads around the facts at all at all”.

Others pointed out that the drug was still illegal in Ireland and condemned him for promoting drug use on a public platform.

One user wrote: “That it’s illegal and you could get arrested maybe.”

Another said: “It's illegal you clown, and is addictive. How nice of you to advocate drug use to anyone (invluding minors) who reads your twitter feed.” (sic)