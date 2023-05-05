MEP Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan says his mother was subjected to ‘forced shock therapy’

‘My experience of the mental health services is that they are pathetic’

MEP Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan has revealed how his mother was subjected to “forced shock therapy” in a psychiatric hospital while he himself has suffered depression.

Taking to Twitter, the Roscommon politician, who is based in Belgium, revealed his family’s struggles in a series of tweets in which he criticises Fine Gael and MEP Maria Walsh on her party’s mental health policies.

He wrote that if he hears @MariaWalshEU “banging on about mental health again my head will explode”.

“@Fine Gael have been in government forever,” he stormed. “Our mental health services are dire. Their housing policy is driving people to despair. Yet she's selling herself as a champion of mental health.”

In a follow up tweet, he adds: “This is a very personal issue for me. One of my earliest memories is sitting down for Christmas Dinner in 1980 with no mammy there. Was told she was on holidays.

“Turns out she was getting forced shock therapy in the mental hospital. Treated like dirt by this state all her life.”

He then reveals that he “didn't escape unaffected”.

“I too suffer from depression. My experience of the mental health services is that they are pathetic. Politicians who play political games with the most important issue of mental health are the lowest of the low in my estimation. It needs to stop.”

It’s not clear which mental health statement he is referring to but Ms Walsh is a prominent mental health advocate.

On her website it states that as Co-Chair on both the Mental Health Alliance and the Coalition of Mental Health and Wellbeing Intergroups in the Parliament, “Maria is dedicated to raising the cross-sectional impacts of mental health throughout her policy work”.

“With her work on these two Mental Health Intergroups, Maria is leading the call for an EU Year of Good Mental Health to ensure that we are prepared for the oncoming mental health crisis which will follow the pandemic.”

Sundayworld.com has contacted Ms Walsh for comment.