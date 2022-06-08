Men killed in Sligo Bank Holiday crash named as brothers Michael and Bashir Hemani

The siblings were fatally injured in the road traffic accident that occurred on the N15 in Rathcormack, Co. Sligo

The two men who were tragically killed in a three-car collision in Sligo over the weekend have been named as brothers Michael and Bashir Hemani.

The siblings were fatally injured in the road traffic accident that occurred on the N15 in Rathcormack, Co. Sligo at approximately 5.20pm on Sunday.

Michael (Masud) lived in the townland of Barroe between Tubbercurry and Collooney in Sligo, while Bashir had an address in Manchester.

They are survived by their brother Mino (Amin) and sisters Shahida and Hamida, while Michael will be “sadly missed” by his daughter Emma and her mum Ann Marie.

Michael will repose at Foley and McGowan’s Funeral Home in Collooney, Co. Sligo on Wednesday morning from 10am to 11.30am.

His funeral cortège will arrive at Sligo Cemetery at 12.30pm for a prayer service and burial.

Tributes are being paid to proud dad Michael online, with colleagues at Sligo Central Library offering their condolences to the Hemani family and remembering the well-known businessman's "cheerful presence."

“Staff at Sligo Central library extend their condolences to the Hemani family on their tragic loss. Michael was a long and valued member of Sligo Central Library, and we will miss his cheerful presence,” one co-worker wrote.

Read more Two men killed in three car road crash on N15 in Co Sligo

Another said: “I’m so sorry to hear this tragic news. Condolences to all the family. May he and Bashir rest in peace in the arms of the angels. One true gentleman. He regularly visited the library and was always so polite and nice.”

One Sligo mum wrote: “Sincere condolences on the loss of two brothers. To all their families may their souls rest in peace.”

And a friend said: “So sorry to hear this saddest of news. He was a lovely, kind man. May Allah give you patience and ease to pass through these trials.”