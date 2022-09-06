Meghan Markle says Mary Robinson is ‘one of the people I admire most’

The Duchess of Sussex first met Mrs Robinson at a summit in Ottawa, Canada in 2016

The Duchess of Sussex speaks at the One Young World 2022 Manchester Summit at Bridgewater Hall, Manchester, during their visit to the UK. — © PA

Meghan Markle praised former President of Ireland Mary Robinson as “one of the people I admire most” during her keynote speech at the One Young World summit in Manchester.

The former Suits star made her first in-person speech in Britain on Monday night since retiring as a working royal more than two years ago.

The Duchess of Sussex first met Mrs Robinson at a summit in Ottawa, Canada in 2016 and recalled feeling very overwhelmed to have been invited alongside some of her political heroes.

"I was very lucky to receive a day off from filming, specifically to take a quick flight from Toronto up to Ottawa and to be able to join this work again for One Young World - being with some people I admire most, including former President of Ireland Mary Robinson,” she said.

“There I was, the girl from Suits.

“I was surrounded by world leaders, humanitarians, prime ministers and activists that I had such a deep and long-standing respect and admiration for... And I was allowed in, to pull up a seat at the table.

“I was so overwhelmed by this experience; I think I even saved my little paper place-marker with my name on it.

“Just proof - proof that I was there, proof that I belonged, because the truth was, I wasn't sure that I belonged.”

Ms Markle added that it was “very nice to be back in the UK”, telling young delegates: “You are the ones driving the positive and necessary change across the globe now, in this very moment. You are the future, you are the present.”

Mrs Robinson, musician Sir Bob Geldof, and Manchester mayor Andy Burnham also gave keynote addresses at the One Young World summit.