Meghan Markle says Mary Robinson is ‘one of the people I admire most’
Meghan Markle praised former President of Ireland Mary Robinson as “one of the people I admire most” during her keynote speech at the One Young World summit in Manchester.
The former Suits star made her first in-person speech in Britain on Monday night since retiring as a working royal more than two years ago.
The Duchess of Sussex first met Mrs Robinson at a summit in Ottawa, Canada in 2016 and recalled feeling very overwhelmed to have been invited alongside some of her political heroes.
"I was very lucky to receive a day off from filming, specifically to take a quick flight from Toronto up to Ottawa and to be able to join this work again for One Young World - being with some people I admire most, including former President of Ireland Mary Robinson,” she said.
“There I was, the girl from Suits.
“I was surrounded by world leaders, humanitarians, prime ministers and activists that I had such a deep and long-standing respect and admiration for... And I was allowed in, to pull up a seat at the table.
Read more
“I was so overwhelmed by this experience; I think I even saved my little paper place-marker with my name on it.
“Just proof - proof that I was there, proof that I belonged, because the truth was, I wasn't sure that I belonged.”
Ms Markle added that it was “very nice to be back in the UK”, telling young delegates: “You are the ones driving the positive and necessary change across the globe now, in this very moment. You are the future, you are the present.”
Mrs Robinson, musician Sir Bob Geldof, and Manchester mayor Andy Burnham also gave keynote addresses at the One Young World summit.
Today's Headlines
Latest | Enoch Burke refuses to purge his contempt of court, says ‘I will never leave Mountjoy Prison’
significant | CAB seize cash, watches and designer footwear in Co Kerry operation targeting scammers
Rock a bye baby | Dublin footballer Dean Rock admits to sleeping on the job with new baby Sadie
Heart-breaking | Tragic Jack de Bromhead was a ‘horse whisperer’ and a ‘beautiful brother’, funeral hears
guilty plea | Teen told to stay off buses ‘other than as a passenger’ after stealing double decker
American Dream | Thalia Heffernan moves to New York after signing with top modelling agency
road tragedy | Man (80s) killed in two-car crash in Co Limerick
breaking | Number of streets closed in south Belfast due to ‘incident involving a crossbow’
feud fears | UVF rapist Gerry ‘Vermin’ Verner flees gun clash in park as perv’s pals given beating
Latest shock | Energia becomes sixth energy supplier to hike its prices in the past fortnight