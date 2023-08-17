Meath teen Jennifer Halligan (15) found safe and well

UPDATE: Jennifer Halligan has been located safe and well.

Gardaí have made a public appeal for information in tracing the whereabouts of Jennifer Halligan (15) who is missing from Ratoath, Co Meath since Tuesday.

The teenager was last seen in the area at approximately 4.15pm on Tuesday evening and was wearing a black hooded top, black tracksuit bottoms and black runners.

She is described as being approximately 5ft 5in in height with a slim build, black shoulder length hair which is normally tied up and green eyes.

Gardaí say they are concerned for her welfare and are anxious to locate her.

Anyone with any information on Jennifer's whereabouts are asked to contact Ashbourne Garda station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.