Meath shopkeeper ‘thrilled’ to sell winning €3.9m Lotto ticket

A Co Meath shop is celebrating Lotto success after it was revealed as the place where Saturday’s winning €3,987,540 ticket was bought.

Bowe’s EuroSpar in the centre of Duleek village sold the all-important Quick Pick ticket on the day of the draw, 18 March.

The National Lottery has confirmed that the winning ticketholder has made contact and arrangements are now being made for the prize to be collected.

And it’s the second Lotto win for the small Meath village as Duleek saw another €8.9 million jackpot scoop in October last year.

Shane Bowe, who is officially celebrating one year in business as owner of the Duleek EuroSpar store, was overjoyed at the news as he congratulated the lucky punter on their win.

“It is an incredible story. In such a short space of time, two Lotto jackpots have been won in such a small, one-street village such as Duleek,” he said.

“I am thrilled for the local community and my customers who have been incredibly supportive to me in my first year as owner of the store.

“When the previous Lotto jackpot was won down the street from us late last year, we may have been a little covetous of the celebrations and the big fuss that was made, but here we are six months later, and we’ll be the ones popping the champagne to toast one of our customers becoming a multi-millionaire!

“It’s great for this amazing village and we send our best wishes to our lucky customer, whoever it may be!”

The latest Meath winner becomes the fourth Lotto jackpot winner and 11th National Lottery millionaire of 2023.