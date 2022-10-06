Meath Lotto player bags €8.9m National Lottery jackpot

The National Lottery confirmed that a player in the Royal County won a grand total of €8,915,056 in Wednesday night’s draw.

The National Lottery are urging punters to check their tickets.

A lucky punter in Co Meath scooped up last night’s Lotto jackpot of almost €9 million.

The National Lottery confirmed that a player in the Royal County won a grand total of €8,915,056 in Wednesday night’s draw, becoming Ireland’s 8th Lotto jackpot winner of the year and 30th National Lottery millionaire of 2022.

The National Lottery is now appealing to Lotto players in Meath to check their tickets for the winning numbers 3, 8, 20, 24, 28, 29 and bonus number 40.

The location of the store where the winning ticket was sold will be revealed on Friday.

Meanwhile, two players from Wexford and Monaghan who both matched five numbers and the bonus to split the €103,316 prize on offer, each receiving €51,658.

The Wexford player bought their ticket on Monday, October 3, in Centra, Ramsgrange, New Ross, Co Wexford while the Monaghan player bought their ticket online or on the National Lottery app.

These winners are also being urged to check their tickets and claim their prizes.

“What a life-changing Wednesday night it was for one of our lucky players in Meath who now has a Lotto ticket worth over €8.9 million in their possession!” a National Lottery spokesperson said this morning.

“It was a mega night of wins as two players from Wexford and matched 5 numbers and the bonus to scoop €51,658 each.

“This morning, we are appealing to all our players in Meath, Wexford and Monaghan to check their tickets carefully and if you are one of the winners, sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team as soon as possible.”

More than 85,000 players won prizes in the Lotto and Lotto Plus draws last night.

There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus prize of €1,000,000. The numbers drawn were: 6, 19, 23, 27, 36, 46 and bonus number 11.

There was also no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 draw top prize of €500,000. The numbers drawn were: 2, 4, 9, 21, 32, 42, and bonus number 27.

A total of 73 winners won €500 each in the Raffle draw with the winning number 0226.