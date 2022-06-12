Meath builder told he couldn't buy non-alcoholic Guinness before 10.30am

"I kind of stood there scratching my head and sure what could I do but leave them at the till and have a laugh about it..."

A builder was left bam-BOOZE-led when shop staff in his local supermarket told him he was 'stout' of order and couldn’t buy non-alcoholic beer before 10.30 am which is the time shops can legally sell alcohol.

Larry McGrane, from Donore, County Meath , had wandered into Centra in Drogheda's Ballsgrove estate, last Thursday, for some groceries when he spotted some Guinness 00, the legendary company’s new non alcoholic stout, on the shelve and decided he’d try some.

He told the Sunday World: "I went in the shop just after ten on Thursday morning and when I was picking up some stuff for the dinner I noticed this on the shelves.

Guinness alcohol free

"I am a Guinness drinker normally so I thought I’d see how this compared to the real deal and stuck a few cans in my basket.

"When I go to the till the girl, who was lovely and polite actually, told me she was unable to sell me the cans until half ten as that is the time they are legally allowed to sell alcohol.

"I pointed out the obvious fact that this is not alcohol it is alcohol free which is its whole selling point but she told me it wouldn’t scan through the till until the correct time.

"I kind of stood there scratching my head and sure what could I do but leave them at the till and have a laugh about it, it’s totally stupid but there you go, the shop were only applying the rules."

A source told us: "It seems the product contains 0.5% alcohol which is what causes the issue, now that means you would have to drink around 90 cans to have the same amount of alcohol in you as from one normal can, and it is low enough to allow Guinness legally advertise it as alcohol free."

A spokesperson for Diageo Ireland said: "We have heard about this before and it appears that as the product is stored in the alcoholic beverages section of shops it is governed by the rules that cover the sales of beer and spirits which means they cannot sell it before half ten in the morning on weekdays and 12.30 on Sundays."

Larry was undeterred though.

"I went back that evening to get a few and to be fair, it was worth the wait."