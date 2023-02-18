Mayo community left reeling after local woman mourning her dad dies just two weeks later

Locals who described her as someone who was “beautiful inside and out”, have been left stunned that the family could be struck by a second tragedy

A Co Mayo community had been left reeling after a double-tragedy devastated a local family.

Serena Carney from Swinford in Co Mayo had been mourning the death of her father when she herself died just two weeks later.

Her father Seán Carney died at Galway University Hospital just two weeks ago.

Serena also passed away while abroad on February 16 with her family now appealing for help to bring her home to be laid to rest.

Locals who described her as someone who was “beautiful inside and out”, have been left stunned that the family could be struck by a second tragedy so soon after her father's passing.

Her father Seán, whose wife has also passed on, was remembered by Swinford GAA where his sons John, Jason and Jamie were former players.

He is survived by his sons, and second daughter Sharon and extended family.

Serena's cause of death remains unclear but the family are asking for help to shoulder the cost of bringing her body home.

A GoFundMe Me page set up to collect donations reads: “Serena tragically passed away today, the 16/2/23.

“In order to get her home unfortunately there are costs with it. We would ask for any small donation you can give, please. Thank you, Serena's family.'

The fundraiser has already raised a staggering amount, with €50K of the €10K target donated within 24 hours and the total closing in on €60K by Saturday afternoon.

Those close to the family have also expressed their sympathies with one writing: “My heart is broken. Such a profound loss. A wonderful, sweet funny girl.”

One person added: “Shocked and saddened to hear about Serena, she was such a beautiful girl, full of life. Thinking of you Sharon, John, Jason, Jamie, and Karyn.”

“My heart aches for you all. Rest easy Serena. My thoughts are with you all,” another added.

Seán Carney was laid to rest at Straide Cemetery following a funeral service at St Peter & Paul's church while Serena's funeral details have yet to be announced.