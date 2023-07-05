Max Wall searched for missing classmate Andrew O’Donnell before taking ill on Ios

Andrew had been missing since early Saturday morning, July 1, after he became separated from friends as they made their way home from a night out in the town of Hora.

Members of the public lay flowers outside St Michaels College in Ballsbridge, Dublin.

One of the young men who died on the Greek Island of Ios while on a post-Leaving Cert holiday had participated in the search for his stricken friend before himself falling ill and dying.

Max Wall (18) was one of a group of friends who on Sunday, July 2, embarked on a search for Andrew O’Donnell (18), who had been missing since Saturday.

Andrew had been missing since early Saturday morning, July 1, after he became separated from friends as they made their way home from a night out in the town of Hora.

Andrew’s body was located by a search party, which included Greek police officers, on a rocky path near Hora on Sunday morning.

Just hours later, Max’s body was found in an unresponsive state at the port in Ios. He was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The teenagers were among more than 80 St Michael’s College Leaving Cert students who travelled to the Greek island in the wake of the state exams in June.

Many of the teens’ classmates gathered on Tuesday to form a guard of honour as hearses took the bodies to the local port. The bodies, accompanied by a Department of Foreign Affairs consular official, were taken by ferry to Athens, where post-mortem examinations are due to be carried out.

Once the post-mortem procedures have been completed, the bodies of Andrew O’Donnell and Max Wall will be flown home, most likely on Thursday.

St. Michael's College community express condolences following the deaths of two past pupils in Greece

A memorial service by St Michael’s College will be held for the boys’ families and friends once they have been repatriated.

Meanwhile, school chaplain Fr Paddy Moran and school principal Tim Kelleher will lead memorial services at the school on Wednesday, July 5, at 12pm and 6pm.

The school has also opened a book of condolences for each young man.

Members of the public lay flowers outside St Michaels College in Ballsbridge, Dublin.

The post-mortem examinations being carried out in Athens will inform the direction of separate investigations by Greek police, who are being supported by members of An Garda Síochána who flew to Ios in recent days.

When found, Andrew’s body exhibited injuries consistent with a fall.

Meanwhile, Max had a pre-existing health condition for which he underwent successful heart surgery in recent years. The post-mortem will determine if this played a role in his death.

Most of the group of school friends who travelled to Ios for the holiday are set to fly home from Santorini and Athens on Wednesday, while the rest will return to Dublin on Thursday.

Parents of some of the students on the trip, along with members of the school’s parents’ association, flew out to the island to provide assistance to the group.

St Michael’s school principal Mr Kelleher paid tribute to the two young men, saying: “These two lads were shining stars – academically, sporting, loads of friends. Andrew was a really good soccer player and Max a great rugby player. They were disciplined about their sport and themselves. It’s just so tragic.”​